Chill Out, Everyone — There Was a Nearly Identical Anti-Trump Reaction in 2017

It's so cute to see them puff up their scrawny chests and crow that they are now ascendant, and Orange Man Bad and all us "Maggers" (as then-President Biden used to sneeringly call us, and no, I haven't forgotten how creepy that felt; I totally understood how Democrats are the party of the Klan at that moment) are minced meat now.

Let me also remind you that these lost souls needed something — anything — to grasp hold of and feel better about themselves. Naturally, they will overreact at their entirely predictable wins and place far too much importance on them. (Spoiler alert: Next, they will completely overplay their hand.)

Our best bet here is to step back and let them have their little celebration. They will read too much into Tuesday's results, but that doesn't mean we should.

For example, Axios created and posted this map this morning, showing how voting moved left from the 2024 presidential election to the 2025 gubernatorial election across almost every single town in Virginia:

Looks bad, no? But on the other hand, VoteHub published this map of how the state actually voted:

Unsurprisingly, the swamp creatures lodged in the D.C. suburbs of Northern Virginia and in the towns along the main coastal interstates overwhelmed the far vaster areas of spread-out red voters. This is what Democrats do, however, and it was especially pronounced this year because so many of these partakers at the public trough are currently furloughed or even out of a job and have time and a grudge on their hands.

Similar reactionary voting occurred across the handful of other states that also held important elections Tuesday. Texas, on the other hand, was a Republican bright spot. The state voted overwhelmingly — 72% to 28% — to amend its constitution to provide that "persons who are not citizens of the United States" cannot vote there. But this article is about Tuesday's perceived Big Democrat Win.

Did you know that, after Donald Trump won his surprise upset victory to become president in the 2016 general election, there was an almost identical reactionary result in elections held the following year? Both New Jersey and Virginia held state-wide elections in 2017, and Democrats swept those handily.

In Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial race, Democrat Ralph Northam (then-Lt. Gov.) trounced former RNC chair Ed Gillespie 53.9% to 45% — a 9-point margin and the widest Democratic win in Virginia since 1985. (Recall also that the 1985 election was one year after President Ronald Reagan won re-election. In 1981, the year after Reagan's first win, Democrat Charles Robb defeated Republican J. Marshall Coleman 53.52% to 46.42% — a not-too-shabby 7.1-point margin.) Virginia registered voter turnout in 2017 was the highest in 20 years, at 47%.

This year, Virginia Democrats were even more rabid and motivated. Registered voter turnout was the highest ever for a Virginia governor’s race at 65.96% of registered voters, and Democrat Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears 55% to 44.8%, a 10.2-point margin — nice, but not a whole lot bigger than the last anti-Trump wave in that state.

Likewise, in New Jersey in 2017, Democrat Phil Murphy crushed Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno 56% to 41.9%, a punishing 14.1-point difference. Democrats also regained trifecta control of the state (governorship and both legislative chambers) for the first time since 2009. Compare to this year: Democrat Mikie "I was a Navy helicopter pilot!!!" Sherrill beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli 56.3% to 43%. At 13.3 points, this was actually a lower margin of victory than Jersey Dems scored in their first anti-Trump tantrum.

There were other highlights from which despondent Democrats drew hope in 2017. They gained a lot of seats in state legislative bodies, and Virginia sent a transgender representative to its general assembly. This year, they similarly reclaimed some statewide power and elected a socialist Muslim immigrant mayor in America's biggest city.

So what.

One year after that first anti-Trump spasm, in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats wrested 42 House seats from Republicans to take control of the lower chamber at 235–199. But over in the Senate, Republicans actually expanded their majority by two seats. In the next midterm election, in 2022, after two years of "President" Joe Biden, Republicans regained weak control of the House while the Senate moved to a 50-50 split, with then-VP Harris as the tiebreaker. Two years later, in 2024, Republicans took the Senate back, strengthened their House lead, and reclaimed the White House.

Also, remember that we righties have a serious reaction game, too. In 2010, we punished the party of President Barack Obama by taking back 63 House seats, six Senate seats, and six governorships in the biggest red wave since 1938.

Looking to next year's midterms, I am sanguine. Lefty prognosticator Larry Sabato says that, even if we lose all four toss-up Senate races next year, Republicans will still hold control of the upper chamber. Tit-for-tat redistricting by red states will likely hand us the House, as well. And Trump will still be president.

So let the lefties have their fun. Let them imagine they have done something important here by electing Democrats in Democratic areas. Whatever. Once they come down off their sugar high, they will be right back in the same crappy situation they were in on Monday.

They are still in the middle of a civil war between their radical far-left flank and their cynical, corrupt, insincere establishment wing.

Their ideas are still wildly unpopular.

And they are still crazy, anti-American, and full of hate and rage.

