Touché, lefties. Nice night.

Now that you got your election winnings, will you allow vulnerable Americans to eat again?

Zohran Mamdani won a solid majority (50.6%) of New York City votes. Curtis Sliwa — perhaps the last old-NYC candidate we will ever see — turns out not to have been a spoiler after all, as the combined total of his (7.1%) and Andrew Cuomo's (41.7%) votes — 48.8% — fell short of Mamdani's count.

When he wasn't proclaiming Marxism and taking shots at President Trump, Mamdani stomped on Andrew Cuomo on the latter's way out the door. "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," Mayor-Elect Mamdani pontificated. "I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a political regime that has been forced into disarray. As we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few."

In his concession speech, Andrew Cuomo alluded to the dark times ahead for city. "It is also important to note that almost half of New Yorkers did not vote to support a government agenda that makes promises that we know cannot be met," he said. "A caution flag that we are heading down a dangerous, dangerous road. Well, we made that point, and they heard us, and we will hold them to it."

It was also sad to see Democrats sweep up all the power in Virginia. But then, that state has been dominated by the political leeches that invaded NoVa beginning with President Barack Obama's massive expansion of the federal apparatus. Perhaps, after another year or two of the President "Worst Fascist Ever" Trump working to shrink the centralized power leviathan in D.C., Virginia will grow purple and maybe even pink again.

This election marks the first time I’ve seen the polling incorrectly favor Republicans — and by a lot. The New Jersey governor’s race, which I’ve been tracking, was polling at the margin of error as it went down to the wire. When it was over, though, Democrat Mikie Sherrill trounced Republican Jack Ciattarelli by 13 points. In Virginia, where Democrat Abigail Spanberger had held a high-single-digit lead in the polling average, she ultimately won by a whopping 15 points. I'm sorry to see Republicans lose our typical Election Day bump above expectations.

And in fact, our Democrat friends needed a win. They've been marching and mewling in agony since their 2024 electoral spanking, and honestly, it was getting super annoying. Hands Off! No Kings! Wah Wah Wah! Yeah, yeah — now you can zip it for five minutes, please. And perhaps this win will take the steam out of the big occupy-the-capital sustained insurrection that was planned to begin today.

At any rate, I am grateful this Democrat electoral rebellion happened now. Please, victorious Democrats, by all means, do that voodoo that you do so well. Enjoy your commie Christmas, NYC. Have fun with hard-left social policies sickening and saddening your children, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Show the nation how well your radical ideas play out. And hurry — the 2026 midterm elections season begins today.

