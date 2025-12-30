After Americans Are Murdered, U.S. Forces Make ISIS Pay—Big Time

On Tuesday, the United States military announced that it killed or captured nearly 25 operatives belonging to the radical Islamic terrorist group ISIS during a nine-day counterterrorism operation in Syria. The military launched the operation earlier in December after an attack killed two American troops. This sends a strong message to radical Islamists: there is a new sheriff in town.

And unlike the previous sheriff, if you mess with Americans, this one will blow your head off without a second thought. That is exactly the kind of leadership our country has sorely needed for a long time. Under former President Joe Biden, the administration focused its military priorities largely on allowing individuals with gender dysphoria to enroll in the armed services. Now, under President Donald Trump, the military has returned to admitting only those of sound mind and actually using troops for the work they train for: protecting American interests at home and abroad.

According to U.S. Central Command, forces obliterated seven terrorists during the operation and captured more than a dozen others during 11 missions conducted in Syria between December 20 and 29. The missions began one day after U.S. and Jordanian forces launched joint strikes against more than 70 ISIS targets in the region. American lives matter, and Trump’s swift action against ISIS after the group killed U.S. troops puts that truth on display for the rest of the world to see. We’re so back, as the kids today would say.

“We will not relent,” Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, said about the operations. “We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security.” In addition to eliminating ISIS operatives, American and partner forces destroyed four ISIS weapons caches. Fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery carried out the December 19 strikes, targeting ISIS weapons and infrastructure sites in central Syria.

“Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer,” Cooper added. What offends the delicate sensibilities of modern liberals is the obvious fact that jihadists understand no language other than brute force and violence. Islamic doctrine includes the use of deception in jihad, which makes trusting such groups in negotiations a dangerous mistake. History proves that error to be serious and costly.

During the Crusades, many kings and commanders attempted to negotiate peace treaties with Islamic forces, only to watch those forces break the agreements once they recouped battlefield losses. Contrary to what liberals want people to believe, not all cultures and religions are equal. Some are evil, vile, and disgusting. Islam—especially the radical jihadist variety—fits that description.

According to The Daily Wire:

The United States launched the strikes in retaliation for an ISIS attack on December 13 that killed 29-year-old Sgt. Nate Howard and 25-year-old Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar. The attack also killed an American interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat. Howard and Torres both served in the Iowa National Guard.

“As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” War Secretary Pete Hegseth said while announcing the strikes.

Central Command also revealed that ISIS inspired at least 11 terror plots in the United States in 2025. Throughout the year, American and partner forces killed more than 20 terrorists and captured over 300 in Syria.

On Monday, Trump’s Justice Department released previously sealed records showing that authorities had taken a 21-year-old man named John Michael Garza into custody in Texas and charged him with providing bomb components and cash to individuals he believed had ties to ISIS. Garza later told law enforcement that he strongly believed in ISIS ideology and had sent multiple cryptocurrency payments that he thought would fund weapons purchases for the terrorist group.

