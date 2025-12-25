While You Were Sleeping, Christians Around the World Made a Statement

Merry Christmas! With all of the news and social media posts we’ve seen of late where Christians and Christianity have been under attack, it’s worth stepping back on this Christmas day and enjoying the fact that the faith and its people around the world remain strong and resilient.

While you were sleeping in America, Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time in three years in Bethlehem.

In Bethlehem, for the FIRST TIME IN 3 Years, in the birthplace of Jesus Christ, they celebrate CHRISTMAS



MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/2PqOIQNS0g — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) December 25, 2025

And in Jerusalem…

Merry Christmas from the festive and peaceful streets of Jerusalem, where Jesus once walked pic.twitter.com/5AeLgcKHTn — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 25, 2025

In Poland…

🎄 CHRISTMAS THE HIGHLANDER WAY IN SOUTHERN POLAND 🇵🇱



On Christmas Eve, the mountain town of Rabka-Zdrój became the setting for a powerful expression of Polish faith and tradition. At St. Mary Magdalene Church, thousands gathered for a Christmas mass celebrated in the… pic.twitter.com/6tFeUMjesn — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) December 24, 2025

And here at home in Texas.

In Mansfield, Texas, more than 5,000 drones illuminated the night sky to recreate the Nativity scene, a light and faith spectacle that left thousands in awe.



The magic was brought to life by Sky Elements Drones.pic.twitter.com/jKRm6fsbkS — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 24, 2025

Prior to last night, the Christian faith has been renewing and recharging itself in many other places, in large and small ways. It seems the more some try to attack it, the stronger it gets. Don't give up on Europe. This is from Spain.

🚨 BREAKING: Hundreds of thousands of Spanish Christians pour into the streets of Madrid, fearlessly proclaiming Spain a CHRISTIAN NATION.



The Christian awakening is no longer coming — it’s ALREADY SWEEPING across Europe. pic.twitter.com/WXjuNcb2Ch — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) December 24, 2025

I’m not sure about you, but I need to see more of this. It literally feeds the soul on a day like today, when it’s worth it to try to take a break from the world’s problems. They’ll be here tomorrow, but by taking a retreat from them for a few hours, it can recharge you and help prepare you for the challenging times ahead, and the better days ahead. As Stephen Kruiser likes to say, “Everything isn’t awful.”

Simply by celebrating, by practicing their faith with peacefulness and positivity, Christians made a statement. They told the rest of the world they are not going away. They will not apologize. They will not budge in their faith. No violence, no confrontations, no negative spectacles. Just an outpouring of love for the birth of Jesus and a demonstration of the power of love.

Keep that in mind today. Enjoy time spent with family, loved ones, new friends and old friends, and please have a very blessed Christmas!

