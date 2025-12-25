While You Were Sleeping, Christians Around the World Made a Statement

Tim O'Brien | 6:57 AM on December 25, 2025
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Merry Christmas! With all of the news and social media posts we’ve seen of late where Christians and Christianity have been under attack, it’s worth stepping back on this Christmas day and enjoying the fact that the faith and its people around the world remain strong and resilient. 

While you were sleeping in America, Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time in three years in Bethlehem. 

And in Jerusalem… 

In Poland… 

And here at home in Texas. 

Prior to last night, the Christian faith has been renewing and recharging itself in many other places, in large and small ways. It seems the more some try to attack it, the stronger it gets. Don't give up on Europe. This is from Spain.

I’m not sure about you, but I need to see more of this. It literally feeds the soul on a day like today, when it’s worth it to try to take a break from the world’s problems. They’ll be here tomorrow, but by taking a retreat from them for a few hours, it can recharge you and help prepare you for the challenging times ahead, and the better days ahead. As Stephen Kruiser likes to say, “Everything isn’t awful.” 

Simply by celebrating, by practicing their faith with peacefulness and positivity, Christians made a statement. They told the rest of the world they are not going away. They will not apologize. They will not budge in their faith. No violence, no confrontations, no negative spectacles. Just an outpouring of love for the birth of Jesus and a demonstration of the power of love. 

Keep that in mind today. Enjoy time spent with family, loved ones, new friends and old friends, and please have a very blessed Christmas!

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

Read more by Tim O'Brien

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY

