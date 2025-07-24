What’s This Russia Hoaxer Doing in Trump’s NSA?

Dealing with the Russia hoaxers is not just a matter of trying to bring Obama, Hillary Clinton, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey to justice. That will be hard enough in itself, given the certainty that the media will turn the facts around and insist that it is Trump and Tulsi Gabbard who are threatening “our democracy” by trying to show that truly no one is above the law, when actually these people dealt a bigger blow to our constitutional republic than had ever been dealt before. Another problem Trump and Gabbard face is that the Russia hoax leaders have henchmen all over Washington. Even in the Trump administration, as it tries to hold them accountable.

The Daily Wire reported Wednesday that April Falcon Doss, who is currently the general counsel for Trump’s National Security Agency, “previously worked for Senate Democrats on their discredited probe attempting to tie Trump to Russia and has a history of partisan anti-Trump activism.” In 2017 and 2018, she actually held the position of Senior Minority Counsel for the Russia Investigation in the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which was akin to being one of the prosecuting attorneys at Stalin’s show trials.

Doss seemed to have relished her job of getting Trump. In a May 10, 2021, column for Just Security, she hailed the fact that “all of the major social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, suspended Trump’s access to the multi-million-follower bullhorns that those social media accounts provided.”

Doss framed this fascist restriction on the freedom of speech and silencing of dissent from the leftist worldview and agenda as a victory for (you guessed it) “democracy,” which for the left means that only their side gets to state its case and win elections. “At long last, the risks to democracy in the United States had simply gotten too high. Content that enrages, engages – but insurrection, it seems, crossed a line," she wrote. "The decision to suspend Trump’s accounts might reflect an important realization: No tech platform will flourish over the long term in a nation with deeply destabilized politics.”

The Jan. 6 “insurrection” was as genuine as Trump’s collusion with Russia, and given her position, Doss may well have known that at the time she penned this column, but she was clearly wedded to the narrative. As Orwell reminds us, if the state says so, two plus two equals five, and for April Doss, if Obama and Brennan and Comey said so, Trump was an “insurrectionist” who had conspired with Vladmir Putin to throw an election and propel himself into the White House.

President Trump did not, of course, appoint this astoundingly partisan apparatchik to her current position in the NSA. She began her job as the agency’s top lawyer on May 23, 2022, during the darkest days of the Biden regime. The Record reported at the time that Old Joe’s handlers tried to keep the appointment quiet, as they were aware of what a fanatical Trump-hating leftist Doss really was. “The selection of an NSA general counsel had — traditionally — been an uneventful affair,” the cybersecurity news publication noted, adding that in Doss’s case, it was a very different situation: “Two sources told The Record that the NSA didn’t announce or otherwise acknowledge Doss’ hiring, in part, out of concern that doing so would stir the hornet's nest among Capitol Hill Republicans.”

Right. It should have then, and Doss’s continued employment at the NSA should stir up that hornet’s nest now. The Daily Wire states that “in response to The Daily Wire’s inquiry, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, which oversees the NSA, said it was looking into the matter,” and the DoD should do more than just look into it. April Falcon Doss should be sent packing immediately.

If she isn’t, there is a very real possibility that she will sabotage the investigation into the Russia hoax and work to impede efforts to bring its perpetrators to justice. The Trump/Gabbard Russia hoax revelations make it abundantly clear that Barack Obama and his henchmen tried to carry out a coup against the lawfully elected president of the United States. The desperately corrupt individuals who were involved in this coup should have no place in the American government, no matter who the president is. April Falcon Doss should be updating her resume and clearing out her desk.

