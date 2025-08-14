AZ Judge Is Freeing Illegal Alien Kidnapper/Sexual Predator

An Arizona judge is reportedly planning to free an illegal alien who kidnapped and raped a girl from Kansas whom he brought all the way to Arizona.

The 14-year-old girl went missing on July 20, but authorities were able to track her cell phone and locate her in an Extended Stay America hotel in Chandler, Arizona. The kidnapper is a man named Cristian Leonardo Caal Mucu. When police arrived, the teenage girl was alone in the hotel room. What local media was reluctant to admit was that Caal Mucu is an illegal alien. And now this predator is set to be released on bail with only electronic monitoring.

Court records identified by KAKE ABC stated that the teenager “made plans with the suspect to leave with him in the middle of the night without her parents' knowledge.” Police stated that the teenager had been a babysitter for the criminal’s sister, which is how she met him.

Caal Mucu, who came to America illegally from Guatemala and had a job in Arizona, reportedly admitted to police that he had engaged in sexual activities with the teenage girl multiple times. In fact, he apparently bragged to the authorities that the minor was his girlfriend, and that he hopes she turns out to be pregnant by him. “I'm not kidnapping anybody, and I knew what I was doing was a felony, and I discussed it with her, and I understand it's a felony, and I would like to be responsible if she ends up pregnant,” he declared.

After telling the illegal alien what he did was, in fact, a serious felony, the judge mystifyingly set Caal Mucu for release on a $50,000 cash-only bail, which the illegal promptly said he could pay, still jabbering about his underage “girlfriend.” “We both know the age difference but just want to let you know that she is my girlfriend and I can pay the bond as well,” the Guatemalan said.

It seems clear then that Caal Mucu will simply use his freedom to try and hook up with the young girl again. This is incredibly dangerous, to allow him to be released at all. How can we possibly be certain that the girl, or other young teenagers, will not be victimized by him?

Police declined to share many details with ABC15, but Sergeant Aaron Lowe expressed his gratitude that this was one case where the missing child was rescued, which, as he emphasized, does not always happen. And in fact, the Biden administration lost track of 320,000 children during its border crisis.

Lowe said, “It's scary to think about but I do, it is concerning this happened so easily for this 14-year-old girl in a jurisdiction I'd never heard of. So with the amount of missing runaway kids and teenagers in the nation it just makes you wonder what's actually occurring that we don't know about.”

ABC15 reported that the criminal will be under electronic monitoring when released, and again, this hardly seems sufficient protection against his continued child predation.

Of course, Caal Mucu really should be deported. Someone obviously needs to notify the Trump administration about this illegal alien criminal so that ICE can pay him a little visit. If he is out of the country, that is the best protection for his underaged “girlfriend.”

