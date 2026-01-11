The Women in Iran vs. the Women on the Streets in Minneapolis

Good morning, and صبح بخیر. (That's "good morning" in Persian, in case you don't know. Seems appropriate.) Today is Sunday, Jan 11, 2026.

1759: First American life insurance company is incorporated in Philadelphia.

1864: Charing Cross Station opens in London.

1897: Martha Hughes Cannon takes office as the first woman state senator in the U.S., in Utah, after defeating her own husband.

1922: Insulin is first used on humans when Frederick Banting injects 14-year-old Canadian Leonard Thompson to treat his diabetes.

1927: Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio MGM, announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

1940: Sergei Prokofiev's ballet Romeo & Juliet premieres in Leningrad.

1964: The Beatles single "I Want to Hold Your Hand" reaches #80 in the U.S. (Cashbox).

1969: "Hooked on a Feeling" by B.J. Thomas peaks at #5.

2007: Author J.K. Rowling finishes the 7th and last Harry Potter novel in Room 552 of the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh.

Birthdays today include: composer Franz Sebastian Haindl; Alexander Hamilton; Ezra Cornell, who founded Western Union and Cornell University; Laurens Hammond, who invented the Hammond Organ; Albert Hofmann, who invented LSD; automotive great Carroll Shelby; NBC-TV head Grant Tinker; actor Rod Taylor (Time Machine); golfer Ben Crenshaw; guitarist Lee Ritenour; NASCAR's Brett Bodine.

The events in Iran have revealed to us a great many things about the left here in our country.

For one thing, the supposed “feminists” — you know, the white, liberal, pink- and blue-haired, middle-class, over-privileged inDUHviduals among us who claim to be all about helping women, yet who don’t seem inclined to say word one about the bravery being displayed and the conditions being suffered by the Women of Iran. They get all worked up about A Handmaid's Tale fantasies, but fail to connect with the reality of Iran.

A lot of the pictures of women I've seen from Iran the last few days would be held up as iconic in the feminist world. At least, they would be if the supposed feminists here in the United States actually gave a damn about women. They’d be making posters and plastering those posters with feminist slogans.

But now, think about the differences between those two groups of women. The women in those pics are actually fighting for their freedom and risking death from the Islamic zealots over there. Yet, from the blue hairs? Nary a word. Silencio.

Perhaps the difference is due to the Iranian women having some skin in the game. The blue hairs here in the U.S. are often getting paid cash money for what they’re doing, as one admitted in Minneapolis the other day on camera.

Minneapolis ICE protester admits on camera she is being paid to protest



“I’m getting paid right now” pic.twitter.com/OoSq5LVpjS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 9, 2026

Paid for doing what, exactly? Well, for one thing, trying to stop ICE in Minneapolis from arresting people such as those in this list I've edited down from Fox News:



Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy and strong-arm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary and check forgery.



He also has pending charges for two counts of receiving stolen property, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement and burglary.



Phaivan has had a deportation order since 2018.

Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13, and procuring a child for prostitution.



Vang has had a deportation order since 2006.

Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal immigrant, was convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her.



Vue has had a deportation order since 2004.

The list is far, far longer. This is who the anti-ICE blue hairs are protecting?

I can’t help but wonder what the girls and women these fugitives attacked are thinking about the efforts of the blue-haired so-called feminists' efforts to keep these criminals out on our streets, free to attack again. That is the focus of my wondering, because we know damn well that absent the foaming-at-the-mouth targeting of Donald Trump, these "feminists' would be after the people who shielded, or at least ignored, the criminals on this list as being the enemy of feminism. As it is, these supposed feminists are actually working against the cause of lifting women up.



Victoria Taft says it well this morning:



Don't these people have jobs? When did it become de rigueur to root for the bad guys? Well, it turned out that these "ladies" had nothing else going on in their lives except to stick it to Trump on the daily by committing illegal acts against federal officers. One of them ended up dead when she did the exactly opposite of what she was being told to do by a cop. Her stupidity is now somehow someone else's fault.



…



Know this: These "ladies" were trained by professional leftist agitators on how to conduct themselves. Someone, who gets a check from a billionaire through a Soros or Tides grantee and who hates the U.S. or civil order—or both—was paid to train these layabouts on how to break U.S. law.



…



The left doesn't even care anymore about the care and feeding of its leftist cannon fodder.

Their actions make anyone with eyes to see wonder if they ever DID care. If you doubt letting criminals run free endangers Joe and Jane average, consider this report from Fox News about Tren de Aragua.

Thought of the day: What you're going to do today will make a difference. Make sure it's the difference you want to happen.

I hope to see you here tomorrow. Meanwhile, tell your friends about us.

And as always your comments are welcome.