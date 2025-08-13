Migrant Employment Drops, U.S.-Born Employment Rises

Employment among “immigrants,” a deceptive category of which a significant amount is illegal aliens, has gone down by about a million for the first half of the year, even as employment among American-born workers increases.

Since all employment decisions ought to be based on merit, hiring legal immigrants is perfectly legitimate if they are the best candidates for the job. But the issue is that for years, the federal government has specifically given visas to foreign workers or overlooked the companies hiring illegals because they prefer to pay less for foreign workers than they would have to pay American workers. That is changing under the Trump administration.

The number of immigrants employed is down 1.01 million, while employment among the U.S.-born is up 2.46 million. https://t.co/MENGwxRhhN pic.twitter.com/dXAfEu6qgR — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) August 13, 2025

Here at PJ Media, we repeatedly covered the uncomfortable truth the Biden administration didn’t want you to know — namely, that all those touted “job gains” in recent years were going to immigrants, particularly illegal immigrants, while unemployment among U.S.-born men was particularly bad. Many large companies and conglomerates specifically look to hire illegal aliens because they will accept cheaper wages and worse working conditions. That’s why it is excellent that the Trump administration is changing the game and allowing ICE to engage in workplace raids.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data to conclude that the foreign-born population in America dropped by 2.2 million between January and July, with 1.6 million of that number being illegal aliens. And all of the drop is due to non-citizens, CIS clarified, meaning they were not naturalized citizens, but simply foreigners living in America. Since we have around 30 million illegal aliens in our country, we can only hope that the trend will continue on a major scale.

And the decrease in the illegal alien population also means more open jobs for Americans. Between the jobs added to the economy and the jobs opened up because ICE arrested the illegals who held them, it appears that American foreign workers are seeing an increase in employment. CIS explained:

Based on the CPS, the BLS reports in Table A-7 of the Employment Situation Report that the number of employed foreign-born individuals declined by 1 million from January to July 2025. Table A-7 also shows an increase of 2.5 million workers among the U.S.-born.

CIS did enter a caveat that not all administrative data is currently available and that some immigrants might not have identified themselves correctly for the data, but overall, the trend is promising.

In June, when ICE raided a Nebraska meat-packing plant, the waiting room was immediately jam-packed with Americans trying to get hired for the newly opened positions. It’s a lie that Americans won’t take the jobs held by illegals. They just often aren’t given the chance to take the jobs. Until now.

Now we just need Trump to redo or simply ax the H1B visa program so more American workers have employment chances that are currently reserved for foreigners. We want products made in America by Americans.

