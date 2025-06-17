ICE Raided a Food Plant. Americans Rushed to Apply for Opened-Up Jobs.

Democrats want you to believe only illegal aliens would take farming, factory, hotel, and restaurant jobs. They’re flat out lying.

This past week, ICE raided Glenn Valley Foods, resulting in the biggest worksite immigration raid in Nebraska’s history. Dozens of illegal aliens who were employed at the meat-packing plant were removed for deportation, according to Revolver. And this enforcement of immigration law had an interesting result that Democrats would hate to admit: Americans immediately showed up to apply for the open jobs.

It is fascinating how Democrats are using the exact same rhetoric in defense of illegal immigration that they used in the 19th century to defend slavery. Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on CNN, “I don't think the President understands that we have entire sectors of our economy that cannot function without immigrant labor.” Replace “immigrant” with “slave” and you could have a quote from a 19th-century Democrat.

It is worth noting that America had never seen such economic growth as in the century following the abolition of slavery, because the Democrats were wrong. And they will be wrong again if Republicans follow through on mass deportation of illegal alien workers.

LA Mayor Bass says economy could not function without illegal aliens. That’s the exact rhetoric used in the 1800s by pro-slavery Democrats pic.twitter.com/UPlgYcBHBg — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) June 17, 2025

Revolver added more on the Nebraska story:

The waiting room was jam-packed with American citizens lined up, applications in hand, eager to work. The very jobs we’re told no Americans want suddenly became hot commodities the moment the illegals were shown the door… This Nebraska raid comes on the heels of a brutal reality check: back in 2024, a jobs report showed a staggering drop of 1.3 million jobs for native-born workers, almost perfectly offset by a gain of 1.2 million jobs for foreign-born workers, many of whom are in the country illegally. It doesn’t take a math whiz to understand the problem, does it?

Significantly, the group hardest hit in the unemployment numbers in recent years under Joe Biden was blue-collar American men — in other words, the exact group of workers Democrats claim doesn’t exist. American men were/are underemployed not only because of the Biden economy but because many farms, restaurants, etc., discovered long ago that they had a relatively high turnover rate when hiring Americans at lower wages in bad working conditions, but illegal aliens would put up with it. Instead of raising wages or improving working conditions, the companies just hired illegal immigrants instead.

This is why Donald Trump’s announcement that ICE would no longer be deporting illegal aliens working at hotels and farms was so disappointing.

I know quite a number of young American men who work in construction or the food industry. I also know young people who have spent literally years trying to find steady jobs, even though, strangely enough, illegal aliens are employed all over the place. It is almost as if the huge farming, restaurant, and hotel conglomerates would rather pay less for an illegal alien worker than pay more for an American citizen. In fact, that is exactly the case. It’s why the ICE raid at the Nebraska plant resulted in an immediate influx of Americans seeking jobs.

