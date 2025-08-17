ICE Doxxer Is Busted While Livestreaming ... and Suddenly a Tow Truck Shows Up

A social media influencer, Tatiana Martinez — a veritable TikTok Tokyo Rose — was busted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in L.A. while broadcasting to her followers.

🚨NEW: Illegal alien and TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez was arrested today. She used her platform to alert protesters, encouraging them to interfere with and obstruct ICE and law enforcement in California.



What’s alarming is that Los Angeles parking enforcement follows ICE… pic.twitter.com/l2HYTVqBgP — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 16, 2025

Followers of her TikTok account — including, apparently, ICE agents and tow truck drivers — are aware that the now -arrested Colombian social media influencer routinely reveals where ICE and Border Patrol officers are conducting operations in the Los Angeles area. She has also reportedly doxxed ICE agents.

Judging by ICE's actions, she appears to be in the U.S. illegally as well.

Martinez's TikTok livestream was interrupted by ICE agents as she spoke to her nearly 40,000 followers on Friday.

Tatiana Martinez’s last video before ICE took her into costudy in downtown Los Angeles.



She grew her TikTok to 30k and would often share videos telling protestors and rioters where ICE agents would be. They pulled her from the Tesla she is in this video. pic.twitter.com/X7zQmBKvAk — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) August 16, 2025

Her account is full of reports broadcasting the locations of ICE and police actions.

Independent reporters say that the Colombian social media influencer was pulled from her Tesla in the parking garage of her apartment building. She resisted arrest and was heard yelling in Spanish for officers to "Wait! Wait! Wait!" They weren't listening. She told officers she was hurt, and video shows she was taken to a hospital by ambulance before reportedly being taken to an ICE holding facility.

As ICE officers arrested the woman, a tow truck showed up and dragged away the feds' vehicle with its lightbar still flashing blue and red lights.

Hey @ICEgov Is This The Same Towing Company That Just Stole Your Vehicle While Detaining Illegal Alien and TikTok influencer Tatiana Martinez??



Airport Towing (Oxnard, CA) Owned by:

Dan McLaren - Listed as CEO/President in historical records; he's been associated with the… https://t.co/LerI2P8uj6 pic.twitter.com/ydN9YpvDlg — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 16, 2025

This may be one of the latest "resistance" tactics in California. A similar incident happened in Oxnard, California, recently. It' appears that some of these tow truck drivers are watching ICE tracking apps or notices and waiting for the moment to drag officers' vehicles away.

Newsweek recently reported a so-called "fact check" about the incident in Oxnard and asserted that it was just a coincidence that the tow truck took away the "illegally parked" federal law enforcement vehicle.

The "fact" it "checked" was whether tow trucks were literally following ICE officers.

The towing company in the popular viral clip is Oxnard towing service Airport Towing. When contacted by Newsweek by phone, the company confirmed the white SUV was an ICE vehicle that had been parked illegally on Thursday, July 10. However, viral reports that the tow truck driver was "following" ICE are inaccurate.

Without irony, the publication reported that ICE would have needed a tow truck anyway because the vehicle's tires had been slashed.

Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines stopped the riots, but the "resistance" continues.

Why do they allow these people to shine lights in their eyes? pic.twitter.com/CP9bUCEwGH — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) August 17, 2025

Above are anti ICE protesters and livestreamers trying to intimidate federal officers by shining bright lights in their eyes and closing in on them. These are exactly the tactics of Antifa that we've seen in Portland and Seattle.

This guy menaced federal officers with a machete.

8/11- Los Angeles – While supporting our ICE partners in operations in the Los Angeles area, this hostile subject thought it was a good idea to taunt USBP agents with a machete. Our agents were able to identify this individual, thanks to our facial recognition technology and… pic.twitter.com/opasduGYgK — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) August 12, 2025

This might be what voters had in mind when they voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election and demanded that he stop the Joe Biden-fueled tidal wave of illegal aliens and secure the border. It's a multi-front war, however, filled with propagandists, trained resisters, renta mobs, and tow truck drivers.

ICE and Border Patrol have put out highly produced videos to alert L.A. criminals that they're not going away.

As of publication, ICE still had not commented on the arrest of Martinez, but it looks like TikTok Tokyo Rose won't be livestreaming ICE positions anytime soon.

Here at PJ Media we believe in civil rights, properly predicated investigations, and the rule of law. For far too long we have stood by and watched as the U.S. border was flooded with strangers, fighting age males, and trafficked children from all over the world. With Trump fighting back, however, we need to make sure things are done by the book. We watch for that as we report on ICE and Border Patrol actions.

