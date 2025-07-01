CNN Touts an ICE Agent Tracker the Trump Administration Fears Could Be Used to Hunt and Kill Agents

The Trump Administration is so disgusted by CNN "promoting" a phone app to track Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in real time that it's considering legal action of some sort.

Violence against ICE agents has increased by 500% since Trump took office. Part of the reason for the increase is that ICE is finally allowed to enforce immigration laws. Another reason could be these easily obtainable apps, websites, and other ways people have been dropping a dime on the feds and showing up en masse to stop them. I reported on this flood-the-zone riot tactic at the beginning of the L.A. anti-ICE riot season in these stories that are worth your time.

And recently, I reported for our PJ Media VIP Members, Here's Why the Mobs Mysteriously Show Up Out of Nowhere at ICE Raids, about some of the ways the left is using social media to collect crowdsourced information to track ICE agents in Los Angeles and elsewhere. I wanted to alert the good Americans out there that leftists were using these treacherous apps. For many readers, it was a real eye-opener.

Now, CNN has taken the story about one of those ways a few steps beyond. In fact, CNN watchers got the idea that the news outlet was "promoting" the app on its programs. Some are calling for the anti-ICE tracker to be deplatformed from the Apple and Google app stores, much like they stubbed out Donald Trump's social media presence when he was called a "threat to Democracy." Now that there's a real existential threat, we'll find out how the social media companies will respond.

🚨NEW—CNN pushes new app "ICEBlock" meant to "track ICE activity in real time," alerting illegal aliens before they are detained and deported.



The app is completely free and anonymous to use. pic.twitter.com/f142PBR9Bo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

It's due to the increased violence and the doxxing of ICE agents and their families that The Feds Are Investigating the Dark Money Bankrolling the L.A. Riots to discover Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? and now they're considering a crack down on the people touting these apps because somebody might start picking off ICE agents.

There are elected officials who have called on gangs to rise up against ICE on the streets of L.A., as I first reported to our VIP Members. There were L.A. City Council aides — the daughters of a city comptroller — who rioted against ICE and were arrested for dropping heavy objects from an overpass to kill police and other agents trapped under the overpass.

The White House, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Border Czar Tom Homan are concerned, to say the least, that these apps could be easily turned into assassination apps.

President Trump was with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem when they were asked about the anti-ICE app. She says, "what they're doing, we believe, is illegal."

🔥HOLY SMOKES: Kristi Noem just announced that she's working with the Department of Justice to look into PROSECUTING CNN for pushing the dangerous app "ICEBlock" which puts ICE agents in harm's way! pic.twitter.com/hCi2hDyxF0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

CNN's report highlighted the creator of the app, Joshua Aren. "He wants this to be an early warning system for people about the location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers," the CNN reporter said. But, "he says he doesn't want people interfering with officers' activity but he says he does want people to avoid them altogether if they want to."

CNN reported that they reached out to ICE for comment, which was sarcastically denied.

CNN never reached out to ICE for comment. If they did, we would have provided this statement: https://t.co/iwhCu9efMT@CNN @claresduffy pic.twitter.com/Y6tXqR4mSa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 30, 2025

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons called the app "reckless and irresponsible." “Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs is sickening. My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone," he wrote. He also noted that "CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law. Is this simply reckless 'journalism' or overt activism?"

This particular app is anonymized. Is outing a law enforcement officer protected speech? If someone obstructs the officer, then no. Also, conspiring to reveal a federal officer's location is a federal crime punishable by a fine and five years in prison under 18 U.S. § 119a, 1, 2.

We'll see what happens in court.

