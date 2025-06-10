The Feds Are Investigating the Dark Money Bankrolling the L.A. Riots

The Trump administration is vowing to find out who's bankrolling the L.A. riots because normal American people out there don't like it when they're tax dollars are misused to underwrite arson and looting. Taxpayers didn't sign on to underwrite the left's anti-American public spasms of insanity. Underwriting these bad actors with government grants is tantamount to forcing taxpayers to underwrite the protests by the loons of the Westboro Baptist Church. It's insulting and ridiculous.

And now the feds are looking for answers. The Trump FBI, Homeland Security, and DOJ are taking a page from DOGE: they're following the money trail to decide if taxpayer money could be put to better use and to see if someone's breaking the law.

Earlier, I wrote about the groups involved in the Los Angeles riots and how they receive public funds to keep the lights on, the signs printed, and the shock troops at the ready.

In Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are, I wrote about the findings of both Data Republican and an L.A. civil rights attorney who tracked down the groups. Here's a small, but eye-popping, part of the story:

Arsonists who start strip mall fires, set cars on fire, swarm streets, block federal officers, and toss bottles (Molotov cocktails?) at the cops don’t come cheap. Besides, somebody has to pay for these signs and the hype men in that flatbed pickup truck, trying to raise the rabble. A communist party printed those signs for the protesters, according to Data Republican on X. She also reports that taxpayers underwrite one of these groups to the tune of $34 million.

As a PJ Media commenter put it, "Pam Bondi and Kash Patel need to make it their top priority to investigate, prosecute, and incarcerate the miscreants who are orchestrating and funding the 'Resistance.' Enough with the foot soldiers—we need to go after the generals."

Well said. Now they are.

Both Border Czar Tom Homan and U.S. Attorney have noted the feds are looking into the funding of these riots. They also remarked on how quickly the left's rioters turned out for their "direct actions"—physical attacks—on the cops. I wrote about it in SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place? and The Left Is Hiding Something Truly Evil With Its BIG LIE About the LA Riots.

My Townhall colleague, Matt Vespa, reported that this is also being observed by reporters at the scene of the riots, where, out of nowhere, hundreds of people simply show up to push back on police.

Yet, as reports of this being a coordinated campaign, which wouldn’t be shocking given the amount of progressive dark money networks, [Fox News reporter Bill] Melugin noted something related to those allegations: hundreds of people have shown up out of nowhere, and it happened multiple times last night. Organizers were also handing out American flags to smooth over the optics from the weekend, where foreign flags were waved with burning cars and destruction in the background. Meanwhile, Democrats can’t condemn the riots.

Who's paying for it?

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the investigation to Just the News, saying, "The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots." The news site also spoke with a former FBI executive who explained how it could be done. “[What] they will do is they'll start looking for those connections between the financial and logistical networks that these people depend on to create these, I would say planned disturbances or augmented disturbances," he said.

The connections are out there. I included several in my story about the taxpayers' subsidies to these groups.

This should be a layup for the FBI.

We know that money's fungible. If these groups claim that taxpayer money goes to something like, say, education on the right hand, but with the left hand it's underwriting rioting, state or federal taxpayers must pull the plug on public financing.

Why should taxpayers reward groups that use their other funds to undermine our country?

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

