SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?

How did the Democrat union bag man know that FBI and DHS officers were enforcing a criminal search warrant at an L.A. clothing manufacturer on Friday? It seems that the union, CHIRLA, and the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network’s [LARRN] snitch line reporting "men in military garb" paid off. At least that's what it looks like from the charging documents against SEIU executive and Democrat money man David Huerta.

The SEIU boss was arrested on Friday and spent the weekend in jail awaiting his arraignment Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse.

On Monday, Huerta was charged with criminal conspiracy for impeding a federal officer—multiple times—as officers served a search warrant on an L.A. clothing manufacturer. The union boss posted $50,000.00 bond and was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from federal officers or operations while he awaits trial.

He was greeted as a conquering hero by the leftist rioters-in-waiting staged in front of the federal courthouse.

SEIU California leader David Huerta outside the Federal courthouse in Los Angeles, released on a $50k bond after being arrested on Friday and charged with "conspiracy to impede an officer” during an ICE protest. pic.twitter.com/xjvWK9LNkf — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 9, 2025

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, told a Los Angeles radio station that Huerta and his colleagues’ rapid response to the site of the search warrant appeared to be “orchestrated, organized, and ready to go” during the raid on an apparel factory—where it was the owners, not the workers, who were under investigation.

Essayli said the DHS, FBI, and DOJ operation wasn't an ICE raid. Indeed, even border czar Tom Homan said it was part of an investigation into alleged tax and document fraud by the clothing company. When they incidentally found people there who were in the country illegally, they took them into custody and prepared to deport them.

But as I wrote about in the story "More Taxpayer-Paid Protests Threatened After Arrest of Democrat Money Man for Blocking ICE," I couldn't help but wonder how anyone could have known about the bust in advance. Would the Trump Administration tip off the local looney lefties?

That question may have been answered by the Department of Homeland Security investigator's narrative of the incident:

I am also aware from speaking with an undercover officer in plain clothes that at some point after the operation began, at approximately 11:10 a.m., a woman arrived outside a vehicular gate separating the premises from the street. This woman started expressing her views against immigration enforcement and began using her phone to film law enforcement officers on the other side of the gate. The undercover officer recalled hearing the woman make reference on her phone to the existence of “DEA” and “FBI,” and also heard her describe where various officers were standing. She appeared to be narrating to someone else on the other line, possibly by using a video conferencing feature. According to the undercover officer, approximately 15- 30 minutes after the woman completed her call, multiple additional protestors arrived at the site of the search warrant. Based on my review of the video captured by the undercover officer, a person later identified as HUERTA arrived on scene no later than approximately 11:49 a.m. The protestors, including HUERTA, appeared to be communicating with each other in a concerted effort to disrupt the law enforcement operations. As I approached the vehicular gate from inside the premises, I saw HUERTA, who was wearing a red and white checkered shirt, on the other side of the gate walking back and forth and yelling. The undercover officer also captured videos showing HUERTA apparently typing text into his digital device while present at the protest.

It looks like the lefty groups had a way of monitoring the feds and mobilizing shock troops to cause chaos.

According to the complaint, the SEIU boss tried multiple times with accomplices to block federal officers from getting inside the gated entry where the warrant service was taking place.

If he's tried, Huerta could spend six years in federal prison, according to the Cornell Law site:

If two or more persons in any State, Territory, Possession, or District conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any person from accepting or holding any office, trust, or place of confidence under the United States, or from discharging any duties thereof, or to induce by like means any officer of the United States to leave the place, where his duties as an officer are required to be performed, or to injure him in his person or property on account of his lawful discharge of the duties of his office, or while engaged in the lawful discharge thereof, or to injure his property so as to molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede him in the discharge of his official duties, each of such persons shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six years, or both.

It seems logical that someone dropped dime on the snitch line, the lady came out to verify, and she called Huerta to be there to make his bold and brave stance against those eeeevil ICE officers at the ICE bust that wasn't really an ICE bust. Oh, yes.

The complaint explains that Huerta tried multiple times to block the feds from doing their jobs. They claim he sat in front of the gate, preventing officers from getting inside. They claim he orchestrated a demonstration to keep cars from entering and exiting.

And now he's exited the jail and will fight the charge in court.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

