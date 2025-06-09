Hundreds of Marines Deploying to Los Angeles

After violent riots over weekend and as another protest was percolating in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the Trump administration is deploying 700 U.S. Marines from the Twenty Nine Palms Marine Base in the California desert to L.A. The Marines will become a force multiplier to keep the peace. Trump has already deployed members of the federalized National Guard to L.A. as well.

The Marines were called out Monday on the heels of Sunday night's violence, when the L.A. police chief admitted that his department was "overwhelmed." And they were. Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters Sunday that his officers were combatting people throwing commercial-grade fireworks at officers and their horses. "And that can kill ya," McDonnell said.

Gavin Newsom: Trump is manufacturing this crisis



Karen Bass: People are protesting peacefully



Rob Bonta: There is no emergency



LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell: We are overwhelmed … There is no limit to what they are doing to our officers

pic.twitter.com/uUAfufErEI — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 9, 2025

According to the U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli in an interview on a Los Angeles radio station, it took the LAPD two hours to come to the aid of the feds on Sunday. Local cops aren't allowed to enforce immigration laws under California's sanctuary state status.

While Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass swore the city didn't need federal help, their own police chief told a completely different and more dramatic and frightening story.

Essayli said that when the federal officers began to get low on their less-than-lethal ammo, they were resupplied by drops from a military Black Hawk helicopter. Angelenos could see them.

JUST IN:



DHS Blackhawk helicopters are spotted in Los Angeles!!



Bring the rain!!



pic.twitter.com/pu5C5LH99g — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 8, 2025

And now the U.S. Marines are coming. The 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines from Twenty Nine Palms, who have been stuck in the middle of the Mojave Desert, will get out of that 109º hellscape and be dropped into another, albeit cooler, one when they are arrayed to keep federal buildings safe in L.A.

Essayil says the troops have approval to make arrests and de-escalate threats. According to local news agencies, they of course have the right to defend themselves.

ABC7 reported, "Amid ongoing protests in response to ICE raids and arrests in Los Angeles, 700 Marines in California have been ordered to assist, and they're expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, a U.S. official confirmed."

The riots are in response to the ICE arrests of illegal aliens, but even those reports have been botched in the fog of the riots and perhaps spin by the left.

Essayli says the first "raid" was of a fashion manufacturer in a tax investigation, and local lefties spotted the DHS and FBI identifiers on the backs of the officers serving the search warrant. They assumed it was an ICE raid. It didn't start that way, Essayli said, but the operation grew into a border bust. Forty-four people who weren't citizens and were found to have phony documents were busted and taken into custody.

The SEIU boss in California was called by a protester; when he got there he began impeding the feds. He was arrested and is now charged with a criminal conspiracy charge and is out on a $50,000.00 bond.

Another operation in Paramount was assumed to be a raid of the Home Depot. It wasn't, says Essayli, but local union and left-wing pro-illegal immigration apparatchiks assumed it was and things escalated into the riots we saw on Sunday.

That wasn't Trump fomenting "chaos." It was the left...as usual.

This isn't the first time the U.S. Marines and California National Guard have been deployed to Los Angeles to keep the peace. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush called out the Marines to deter violence during the Rodney King riots.

Don't let the media gaslight you.



During the 1992 L.A. riots, President George W. Bush mobilized the National Guard, US Army, & US Marines to stop the violent rioters from wrecking Los Angeles.



It's not "unprecedented." Trump is not a "dictator."pic.twitter.com/GkQL5gEWI1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 9, 2025

You never know -- maybe peace will break out at long last. Oohrah.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

