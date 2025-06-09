'Choose a Side, America'

Tom Homan, the "Border Czar," may have set the scene best when asked by a reporter to respond to Gov. Gavin Newsom's claim that President Donald Trump's ICE raids were responsible for the riots taking place in Los Angeles.

Homan responded in his typical just-the-facts fashion:

If [Gavin Newsom] cared about public safety in the state of California, he would not have a sanctuary for criminals — where criminals get released to the streets of this state every day because of his policies.

In short, if Newsom and his clan cared about the safety of his fellow Californians, which is his number one job, he wouldn't let in unknown, unvetted illegal aliens, some of them criminals, to mingle amongst you, your kids, and drive on your streets.

These people have signed no social contract, couldn't care less what is expected of them, don't care if they speak the language, and may not know or care if they know the customs of this country. Worse, the leftists running California and its largest cities don't care either. The left believes that expecting less from these interlopers is kindness. And now we have crazy people endangering Americans by throwing objects from freeway overpasses, setting cars on fire, swarming the streets, and going after the cops.

When it comes down to it, you've got to pick a side, America. Will you side with the shared rules of society — the law — or give up and give-in to lawlessness and chaos?

And that's where we are today. There are two sides. People who believe in the law and civil order, and the wrong side, in which leftists indulge in the illegal antics of their kindred. The lawbreakers get a pass, but their victims don't.

What happens, however, is that more societal indulgence begets more illegality and creates fear and danger for all. Soon, a societal undertow sucks everyone into a hole. And everyone goes down.

Welcome to L.A.

Our Townhall colleague, Kurt Schlichter, from whom I purloined this idea, put it this way: it's time to choose a side, America. He's right. It's time to pick a side. Which side are you on?

Choose a side, America pic.twitter.com/BFj4JSrHhT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 8, 2025

Playwright, author, and filmmaker David Mamet was asked, begged really, by our colleague Victor Davis Hanson on his podcast for a positive word about L.A.: "I need some optimism from you, David, on Los Angeles or the state — anything?"

And here's what the brilliant Mamet said.

That's a very interesting question. You know, Dennis Prager always used to say that, first off, he said 30 years ago, we're in a civil war. And I said, yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it. And again, I understand we're in the pro dromo of a civil war, but not even that yet. But we certainly are now. He also said he divided the left into liberals and leftists. And he said he said he had no fight with the liberals, but he did have a fight with the leftist. And I always thought he was absolutely wrong. I thought he had it absolutely upside down, that the leftists couldn't exist without the liberals. And that's what I think now.

You can't have leftists without indulgent liberals, liberals without a true north. Liberals who are afraid to drive a stake in the ground and declare that they will not sell their fellow man out for a few atta boys at the club or a knowing nod from a colleague.

Sooner or later, America — including all you liberals who begat this corrosive, soul-killing authoritarian leftism — will have to choose a side. That doesn't mean you have to take up arms and go after the evil commies. It means you have to be unafraid to stand up and demand better from these nutters with the women's studies degrees who look down their noses at you. You're smarter than they are because you know the truth.

The choice is right or wrong. Order or chaos.

It's not a close call.

Which will it be?

Donald Trump appears to be the only person in power who remembers the 2020 Summer of Love protests and how quickly the left's leaders let them get out of hand.

