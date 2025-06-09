Gavin Newsom Told Trump to Get Troops Out of California. Then, All Hell Broke Loose in L.A.

After more than a day of preening, posturing, and blame-shifting, the inert governor of California, Gavin Newsom, issued his coup de grace on his party's planned unrest in Los Angeles: He demanded President Donald Trump recall orders sending the California National Guard to stop the violent protests in his state.

The governor said basically that he didn't need no stinking California National Guard.

Newsom sent the White House a strongly worded letter demanding that President Donald Trump rescind his order to federalize the National Guard and allow the protesters to continually commit acts of arson, beat up ICE officers, surround police cars, set strip malls on fire, and issue threats.

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," said Newsom in his signature glottal fry while completely ignoring history and the weekend's activities.

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," said Newsom in his signature glottal fry while completely ignoring history and the weekend's activities.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while… pic.twitter.com/SYIy81SZdH — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

Newsom even said that President Trump "manufactured" the protest and demanded he "stand down" because he was making the protesters "damage the very foundation of our republic." "Democracy was in the balance," and it was all Donald Trump's fault, he reckoned. He even called the notion of possibly deploying Marines from Camp Pendleton "deranged."

Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions. If he can't solve it, we will. To the bad actors — Violent acts will not be tolerated. You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You are doing more than just damage to buildings and property. You are damaging the very foundation of our republic. Democracy is in the balance. Donald Trump is using you as an excuse to militarize a city and circumvent our democracy.To the many, many peaceful protesters —we want to keep you safe. We want you to exercise your fundamental rights. And to our law enforcement on the streets— that are enforcing the laws respectfully and responsibly—we want to keep you safe as well. But Donald Trump needs to pull back. He needs to stand down.

Newsom ordered the state highway patrol (CHP) to keep the highways peaceful and flowing freely and claimed they didn't need the National Guard, thank you very much. The president's enforcement of immigration law was forcing the protesters' violence, he reasoned.

As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It's not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement.



The federal government is sowing… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

And then, shortly after Newsom ordered more CHP officers to "keep the peace," protesters poured onto Highway 101 at the downtown junction where every other out-of-control riot has been staged.

And when CHP officers finally did come, protesters from overpasses pelted the police cruisers with rocks, bottles, and anything else protesters brought with them—including e-scooters.

🚨 This is the other side of the over pass. ENTIRE FLEETS of California Highway Patrol vehicles are being annihilated by LA rioters.



I am on the ground now. pic.twitter.com/YOtf5O13NV — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

Besides taking over a freeway and pelting police cars, they also torched other people's cars.

🚨 #BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters are now SETTING FIRE to multiple vehicles in the streets of Los Angeles



NO POLICE ARE IN SIGHT.



We still have HOURS until dark, and this is CONTINUING to grow.



INVOKE THE INSURRECTION ACT!



🎥 @camhigby pic.twitter.com/32vt2SEByS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2025

Totally "peaceful."

The man who oversaw the closing of beaches, parks, churches, and workplaces during COVID claimed it was President Trump who demonstrated "authoritarian tendencies." He likened Trump to the chaos created by the protesters in one of the most irresponsible media interviews I can imagine at a time like this.

Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions.

If he can't solve it, we will.



If he can’t solve it, we will.



To the bad actors — Violent acts will not be tolerated. You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. You are doing more than just damage to buildings and property. You are… pic.twitter.com/VMLqdUDS56 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

"This is about authoritarian tendencies," he told a reporter. "This is about command and control. This is about power. This is about ego. This is a consistent pattern.. this guy has abandoned the core principles."

As a guy who has issued "authoritarian" diktats, such as closing schools for others while sending his privileged children to schools that remained open, closing churches but keeping strip clubs open, closing stores but keeping pot shops open, we guess he'd know what authoritarianism looks like.

It's almost as if he welcomes the chaos.

As Trump has said, he's going to save these sanctuary states whether they want to be saved or not.

Donald Trump appears to be the only person in power who remembers the 2020 Summer of Love protests and how quickly the left's leaders let them get out of hand.

