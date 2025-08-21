Jessica Tarlov’s Anti-Trump Reflex Led Her to Defend a Child Predator

Every time a story goes viral, you can count on progressive pundits to abandon caution and race right to the preferred narrative — especially if it means taking a swipe at Trump or anyone tough on illegal immigration. That’s exactly what unfolded this week on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., when law enforcement arrested a man who shouted in Spanish, “Please, I’m not a criminal. I work here. I want to be with my family.” For left-wing activists and their media cheerleaders, that was all they needed.

BREAKING: Just saw DC Police + federal agents detain a man on the National Mall. He appeared to try to escape, then was quickly tackled to the ground by several agents + was screaming in Spanish “please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/56IlXEvYbN — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

That’s when Jessica Tarlov, one of the resident leftists at Fox News, jumped in. She wasted no time casting the arrest as proof of “cruelty,” as if D.C. police and federal agents take their cues directly from a cartoon villain’s playbook.

BREAKING: In a MANIC fit, Jessica Tarlov just DELETED the post where she was defending an illegal alien CHILD ABUSER!



We can't let her memory hole this!



SHARE THIS FAR AND WIDE, let @JessicaTarlov know that we NEVER FORGET! https://t.co/1vHE9wSMAJ pic.twitter.com/qwAskfvnYn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2025

According to this thinking, if someone yells about not being a criminal, don’t you dare doubt them. And if Trump’s policies are even remotely involved, guilt can’t possibly exist.

It didn’t take long for the facts to destroy the tidy narrative. ICE issued a statement confirming that the man in question, identified as David Perez-Teofani, wasn’t just a guy on his way to work. He’d been arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13. Let that sink in for anyone still pondering why law enforcement showed up.

UPDATE: ICE has sent a statement on this man’s detention, saying his name is David Perez-Teofani and that he was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KOhxoBnXDD — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

Once word got out that this guy was a child predator, Tarlov quickly deleted her tweet. Then, when pressed by Stephen Miller on why in the world she would defend a criminal charged with these heinous acts, her answer was, frankly, a classic

I didn’t know he was - the DHS memo on him came out hours after the video. Wouldn’t ever defend such a person! Hopefully you guys will only go after these types versus hardworking folks that have committed no crimes! Will delete my original tweet. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

The real story here isn’t Jessica Tarlov’s blunder; it’s the Left’s reflex. Her mistake wasn’t unique; it was predictable. Leftists have spent years assuming the worst about Trump, his administration, and anyone connected to it. They don’t ask questions first, and they don’t wait for the facts — they pounce. They want the public to believe that the Trump administration is just randomly picking up brown people off the streets because they care more about their anti-Trump narrative than the truth.

And when you operate on that kind of reflex, you end up defending the indefensible, even if it means throwing your lot in with a man charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Instead of admitting her mistake, Tarlov leaned on the tired excuse of “bad timing,” insisting she would never knowingly spread falsehoods.

For those of you who think that I quietly deleted my tweet, see below. When you’re trying to be quiet you don’t reply to Stephen Miller. I wouldn’t ever want to promote knowingly wrong information so I deleted the original tweet after the DHS memo came out - which was hours after… https://t.co/n4DbqQxMhc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

When outrage drives the story and facts come second, disasters like this are inevitable. The Left’s reflex is to attack Trump, vilify law enforcement, and brand every incident as “cruelty”— a reflex that leads many of them to defend a child predator. This episode wasn’t a fluke. It’s a pattern. For the Left, narrative always comes before truth.

Painting Trump as a villain is the Left's go-to move, even if it means defending the indefensible.