Jessica Tarlov’s Anti-Trump Reflex Led Her to Defend a Child Predator

Matt Margolis | 9:55 AM on August 21, 2025
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Every time a story goes viral, you can count on progressive pundits to abandon caution and race right to the preferred narrative — especially if it means taking a swipe at Trump or anyone tough on illegal immigration. That’s exactly what unfolded this week on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., when law enforcement arrested a man who shouted in Spanish, “Please, I’m not a criminal. I work here. I want to be with my family.” For left-wing activists and their media cheerleaders, that was all they needed.

That’s when Jessica Tarlov, one of the resident leftists at Fox News, jumped in. She wasted no time casting the arrest as proof of “cruelty,” as if D.C. police and federal agents take their cues directly from a cartoon villain’s playbook. 

According to this thinking, if someone yells about not being a criminal, don’t you dare doubt them. And if Trump’s policies are even remotely involved, guilt can’t possibly exist.

It didn’t take long for the facts to destroy the tidy narrative. ICE issued a statement confirming that the man in question, identified as David Perez-Teofani, wasn’t just a guy on his way to work. He’d been arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13. Let that sink in for anyone still pondering why law enforcement showed up.

Once word got out that this guy was a child predator, Tarlov quickly deleted her tweet. Then, when pressed by Stephen Miller on why in the world she would defend a criminal charged with these heinous acts, her answer was, frankly, a classic

The real story here isn’t Jessica Tarlov’s blunder; it’s the Left’s reflex. Her mistake wasn’t unique; it was predictable. Leftists have spent years assuming the worst about Trump, his administration, and anyone connected to it. They don’t ask questions first, and they don’t wait for the facts — they pounce. They want the public to believe that the Trump administration is just randomly picking up brown people off the streets because they care more about their anti-Trump narrative than the truth.

And when you operate on that kind of reflex, you end up defending the indefensible, even if it means throwing your lot in with a man charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Recommended: Massive Scandal Threatens to Unravel Newsom’s Gerrymandering Power Grab

Instead of admitting her mistake, Tarlov leaned on the tired excuse of “bad timing,” insisting she would never knowingly spread falsehoods. 

When outrage drives the story and facts come second, disasters like this are inevitable. The Left’s reflex is to attack Trump, vilify law enforcement, and brand every incident as “cruelty”— a reflex that leads many of them to defend a child predator. This episode wasn’t a fluke. It’s a pattern. For the Left, narrative always comes before truth.

Painting Trump as a villain is the Left’s go-to move, even if it means defending the indefensible. PJ Media always delivers the facts, unfiltered and fearless. Don’t let the narrative makers twist reality any longer. Support us by joining PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off. Stand with us now!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis

