L.A. Braces for More Riots, Declares City-Wide Tactical Alert

Victoria Taft | 6:45 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

L.A. is on tactical alert after weekend riots. And no one could be more shocked than those of us who have been closely watching this spectacle since things went kinetic on Friday. 

All of a sudden, the City of Los Angeles,  Mayor Karen Bass, and Governor Gavin Newsom are admitting that the state's largest city is a hot mess and things may get worse after Sunday's out-of-control riots. They blame Trump for it, but in my nearby piece, you'll find the left started this escalation first and under false pretenses. 

Shocking, we know. 

Last night's rioters, who are now today's protesters, have gathered outside the downtown federal building as a show of force to demand ICE get out of the city. 

These L.A. leftists in power, however, have allowed the emergency officials under their control in L.A. to declare a tactical alert. They've dispersed hundreds of people gathering outside the federal courthouse, which is being closely guarded by the National Guard. 

Surprisingly, these leaders haven't thrown a wing ding—yet— over the only adult in the room, Donald Trump, calling out the U.S. Marines to back up the nationalized California National Guard. 

In their most fervent hopes for a "long, hot summer," the left's attempt to portray any "man in military garb" as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer—who must be stopped on behalf of undocumented immigrants who paid thousands to reach Los Estados Unidos—comes across as somewhat hollow. And it's especially hollow after we found that their raison d'être is a fraud. See more on that in my story nearby.

After Sunday afternoon's Waymo barbeque event on Los Angeles Street, Mayor Bass could no longer ignore the violence. She finally denounced it. Now, her police department, which, it would appear, ignored her desire to stay away from the fray, has called for a tactical alert. 

Los Angeles once again is under the weary—and wary—eye of the feds.

And deservedly so. 

Read more on this topic: 

Hundreds of Marines Deploying to Los Angeles

Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are. And It Gets Worse From There

Even Incinerated Robo Taxis Know a Riot When They 'See' One, and They Saw EVERYTHING

'Choose a Side, America'

Gavin Newsom Told Trump to Get Troops Out of California. Then, All Hell Broke Loose in L.A.

More Taxpayer-Paid Protests Threatened After Arrest of Democrat Money Man for Blocking ICE

Newsom Blames Trump for L.A. Insurrection

