Newsom Blames Trump for L.A. Insurrection

Don't blame Gavin Newsom for the violent L.A. ICE "protests." He's only the governor of California presiding over the chaos he helped cause by running a proudly "sanctuary state"--forcing taxpayers to pay for all manner of support for illegal aliens—while presiding over open air drug use, "homelessness," and "insurrection." He's supported and endorsed the people running these protests (see my story nearby).

Newsom would like you to believe, however, that it's President Donald Trump's fault that these bullhorn-spewing, pre-produced-sign-waving "protesters" have become violent. Indeed, these agents provocateur hope that the rabble take the bait and cause more pain.

That’s Trump’s fault, naturally.

Indeed, Newsom announced that Trump was responsible for communist protesters' violence in seven areas of Los Angeles County. Oh, yes, he did. Indeed, Newsom blames enforcing the law for the unrest and violence against federal agents in Los Angeles.

The governor announced support for blundering Mayor Karen Bass, who's encouraging more protests, and the guy leading the protests.

The only guy the governor and mayor are not supporting is the president trying to stop them, however.

As the protest hype man drove a large flatbed truck around the federal facility, inciting more violence, Newsom claimed, hey, it ain’t me.

"That’s not the way any civilized country behaves,” said Newsom. California’s governor is an expert in the devolution of societies into chaos.

And by civilized he meant this guy throwing the first explosive at the ICE facility.

For Newsom, unrest on the streets is normal.

The governor encouraged the protests after the violence started, but noted the violent attacks on DHS and other federal officers and buildings should be peaceful.

Newsom said, "The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves." And he would know.

Speaking of chaos, Newsom’s wife -- a pro-abortion, trans activist filmmaker -- said on X that the Trump Administration’s ICE raids were “staged.”

These sweeps in Los Angeles and across the country are heartbreaking. They were staged to inflame and intimidate. They instill fear in immigrant families — Californians who work hard, pay taxes, and are essential to the life and heart of our state. Weaponizing protest to justify federal crackdowns is a dangerous precedent.

Of course the ICE raids were “staged.” That’s how police raids work, lady.

At least 44 people were arrested in the initial ICE raid. Only one outside agitating "protester" was arrested. The leader of SEIU, David Huerta, was arrested after blocking a federal police vehicle from entering the ICE facility. He'll be arraigned on Monday. You can read more about this arrest nearby.

Two deputy sheriffs were sent to the hospital, a car was burned up, a local strip mall was set on fire, and fireworks and bottles were thrown at law enforcement. It isn't clear at this point if those bottles were Molotov cocktails.

So, by commie standards it was completely "peaceful."

Amid the chaos at the ICE facility and in seven other cities in the L.A. area, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán told LAist that they don't need the feds' help.

"We don't need additional assistance. We have everything under control," she told reporters. "The sheriffs in Paramount got everything under control yesterday and LAPD has cleared out downtown last night without the help of National Guard."

Donald Trump wasn't so sure about that. He posted on TruthSocial: "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!"

Things could get interesting on Sunday, when those peaceful protesters plan to rally at L.A. City Hall.

Donald Trump appears to be the only person in power who remembers the 2020 Summer of Love protests and how quickly the left's leaders let them get out of hand.

