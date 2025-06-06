The West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Team Up for a Terror Attack

Welcome to this week's edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report. It's been a wild one.

The California Dems held their annual convention and discovered their limp-wristed Spartacus was a Nazi. The Antifastan Rose Festival is going back to its home base in downtown Portland — with extra security, naturally. We bring you the quintessential East L.A. workout as we "blow off a little steam," hand-pick some of your comments to highlight, and lead with PNW leftist terrorists making a recent terrorist bombing a West Coast, Messed Coast™ "family" affair.

Oh boy, let's get this party started!

Remember this terror attack?

As the West Coast, Messed Coast™ devolved into a socialist "utopia," a hidden terrorist conspiracy was underway right under everyone's noses.

The truth exploded into view when a leftist nutjob blew up a fertility clinic in Palm Springs on May 17.

On Wednesday, the U.S. attorney for Central California issued a statement via email that the nutjob's accomplice, a Seattle man, was arrested this week.

He is accused of supplying the ammonium nitrate that made everything go boom and killed his buddy in the bombing.

Daniel Jongyon Park, 32, of Kent, Washington, was arrested last night shortly after his flight from Poland arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Park is charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists. According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California, drove a car containing a bomb to a fertility clinic in Palm Springs on May 17. Bartkus detonated the bomb, killing himself, injuring numerous victims, destroying the fertility clinic’s building and damaging surrounding buildings and areas. Bartkus’s attack was motivated by his pro-mortalism, anti-natalism, and anti-pro-life ideology, which is the belief that individuals should not be born without their consent and that non-existence is best. [emphasis added] Park – who shares Bartkus’s extremist views – shipped large quantities of explosive precursor materials to Bartkus, including approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate.

Park skipped town for Europe four days after the attack.

Never left the station

Gavin Newsom's transportation poohbahs have received notice that the feds are pulling out of the California bullet train to nowhere project.

In a letter to Chief Executive Officer for California High-Speed Rail Authority Ian Choudri, the acting administrator of the Transportation Department called the entire project a "con" on the American taxpayer.

What started as a proposed 800-mile system was first reduced to 500 miles, then became a 171-mile segment, and is now very likely ended as a 119-mile track to nowhere. In essence, CHSRA has conned the taxpayer out of its $4 billion investment, with no viable plan to deliver even that partial segment on time.

Newsom, who vowed to close the program when he ran for governor in 2019, now says he'll keep the grift going.

There's a reason we call it Crazy California

California's left held its annual convention last weekend to lick its 2024 wounds and plan for the future. Both alleged top contenders for higher office, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, skipped the convention.

Fox News reported that part of the problem for California Democrats is that normal Americans think they're crazy. Yes, really.

"I don’t know if a California Democrat can win a presidential election," delegate Jane Baulch-Enloe told the Los Angeles Times. "California is thought of as the crazy people... I don’t mean that in a bad way — though I know some people do — but we do things differently here." Baulch-Enloe instead insisted California Democrats first need to "get people on our side and help them understand that we aren’t just wacko liberals and teach people that it’s okay to want things" like higher wages or universal healthcare.

Good luck with that, lady. And I don't mean that in a bad way.

Senator Spartacus is a Nazi

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also made an appearance at the Crazy California Democrat convention. That should tell you about the talent on the Democrat bench. His antics at the gathering didn't make him any friends with the Antifa crowd, either, especially when he gave the Nazi salute to the crowd.

Again, it’s okay when Democrats do it.



Remember Elon?



Here’s Corey Booker Nazi saluting the people of California.



Enjoy the journey pic.twitter.com/CTOMCUAWyG — Whiskey Hell News (@Whiskey_Hell) June 1, 2025

We were assured that this salute was worse than literally Hitler when Elon Musk did it.

Life ain't a bed of roses

Portland's Rose Festival is being celebrated this weekend in the Antifastan. The city's fathers and mothers — mostly blue-haired mothers — have decided they will take a chance on the safety of Portlanders by returning the once-majestic Grand Floral Parade to the downtown area that has taken on post-sacking-Fallujah-like characteristics since 2020's Summer of Love.

The celebration is making a comeback after Antifa shut down the Junior Rose Parade one year, and then this guy tried to murder patrons in 2023.

Footage has been released of the man who was so angry over freeway exit closures in Portland during the annual Rose Festival parade that he drove through & went on the parade path. Though no one was injured, people thought it was a Waukesha-style attack. pic.twitter.com/ZK7sw2J69A — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 20, 2023

Stay tuned for a first-hand account in next week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

Another 'satisfied' customer

This week, I reported on Gavin Newsom's troubles and travails, which should disqualify him from running for president.

In "So Gavin Newsom Wants To Be President? Let's Look at the California Governor's Record," I reported:

Newsom pushed another 100,000 Californians out of state because they can’t afford to live there anymore. Newsom’s California Exodus is now in its fourth straight year. The PODs storage company reports that out of 20 cities seeing mass outmigration in the country, seven of them were in the Golden State. Most of those people were bound for the South, most notably in North and South Carolina. Newsom and his Democrat legislative supermajority have made everything more expensive in California.

Let's listen to the molten language of this dissatisfied customer who was in his truck leaving California. You may need to wear Kevlar earmuffs to listen, but he speaks truth. (Click on the image to visit the post on Instagram.)

I'd tell Gavin Newsom to pay attention, but he can't break away from fundraising, his podcast, and the mirror to tend to such things.

Taxpayer-funded public unions

Things just got worse in the People's Republic of Oregon, where Democrats just passed a bill to put taxpayers on the hook for supporting public union members who go out on strike.

"House Democrats passed Senate Bill 916 B… to allow public employees to receive unemployment benefits while on strike," according to Oregon Catalyst.

Washington State Democrats also voted to do the same.

Blowing off a little steam

Welcome to "CholoFit" by comedian Frankie Quinones.

The comedian recorded his Hulu special in Portland recently. I don't know how he managed to find an audience amid the colossally humorless population of Portland.

His schtick is quintessentially Californian.

🎶 Letters, we get letters (and comments)! 🎶

Seattle to L.A.: "We have so much in common!"

In response to last week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Well, Well, Well, Look Who the FBI Is Investigating column, we get these two back-to-back comments

In reply to "They haven't ruined everything—yet," Erick writes:

Sure California is beautiful country, no denying that, but it wasn't enough to keep me there. High taxes, crime and a do-nothing woke government led me to leave, and guess what? Nature's beauty is all around us, wherever we are. California does not have a monopoly on beautiful landscapes.

That's followed by Avatar's comment about Seattle's turn to government-mandated rent control:

Lived in and around Seattle for 20 years. Many of my family still live in those parts and some on the eastern side near Spokane. One relative moved from the Seattle area out of state but kept the house up there as a rental. After trying to deal with the state and local governments to be able to manage her property, and especially evict tenants the house was simply sold to avoid the bureaucracy and headaches.

They haven't ruined everything—yet

Let's go to the races just like we did in the good ole days.

Costa Mesa Speedway in Orange County, Calif.

Remember — if they're doing it on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, it's only a matter of time until they try to bring it to your state.

