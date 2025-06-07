Obama's Own Doctor Calls Out Biden's Physician on Cognitive Test Cover-Up

For years, we watched the unmistakable signs of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline play out in real time, while the White House insisted he was in peak condition—a tireless machine who was supposedly running circles around his staff. It was laughable then, and it’s even more insulting now. Despite what we could all see with our own eyes, Biden’s personal physician, White House doctor Kevin O’Connor, kept insisting the president was “healthy” and “vigorous.” But now, even Barack Obama’s former physician is calling out O’Connor for misleading the American people.

The Washington Post (if you can believe it) ran a piece highlighting the very questions many of us were asking for years. They report that Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as Obama's White House physician, believes Biden's doctor, Kevin O’Connor, absolutely should have given Joe Biden a cognitive test during his final year in office. Why? Because, as Kuhlman puts it, the results would have given the White House and the public a clear picture of whether Biden was up to serving another four years.

I think we can all agree Biden should have had a cognitive exam on day one of his presidency, but I digress.

As we know, O'Connor's report in Feb. 2024 didn’t have a peep about neurocognitive testing for Biden. And Kuhlman didn't pull any punches, saying, “Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest” when talking about O'Connor, who's been Biden's doctor since 2009. Let's be honest here, missing the "forest" when it comes to the cognitive state of the commander-in-chief is, shall we say, a bit of a problem.

The rare criticism of one White House doctor by another comes as Republicans have increased scrutiny of O’Connor and other former White House aides. House Republicans subpoenaed O’Connor on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump ordered White House attorneys to determine whether Biden’s inner circle tried to conceal his alleged cognitive decline. Kuhlman also said the 2024 report merely assessed Biden’s health when it should have considered his fitness to serve in one of the most taxing jobs on the planet. “It shouldn’t be just health, it should be fitness,” Kuhlman said. “Fitness is: Do you have that robust mind, body, spirit that you can do this physically, mentally, emotionally demanding job?” O’Connor did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Washington Post notes that White House physicians walk a fine line between respecting patient privacy and serving the public’s right to know—and that ultimately, transparency hinges on the president himself. Fair enough. But when the president is clearly several fries short of a Happy Meal, we’re no longer talking about a political issue—we’re talking about a national security problem.

O’Connor's six-page report in 2024 declared Biden a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.” This was just months before that disastrous campaign debate with Trump that had Democrats openly panicking and plotting to force him out of the race.

Obviously, O’Connor was part of the cover-up.

However, as Kuhlman points out, there’s no legal requirement for what a presidential exam must include or what details must be disclosed. And that loophole was being shamelessly abused. Let’s call it what it is: a cover-up. The White House wasn’t protecting Joe Biden’s privacy—they were protecting their grip on power by keeping the American people in the dark about his obvious decline.

