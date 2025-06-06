Here's the Most Incriminating Evidence Yet in Biden's Autopen Scandal

The most incriminating evidence yet in the growing scandal surrounding Joe Biden’s use of the presidential autopen has been revealed.

For years, questions have swirled about who was really in charge during Biden’s presidency, and those questions were made worse by the revelation of Biden’s frequent reliance on the autopen.

The Oversight Project has expanded its investigation into President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen, focusing on whether he delegated his constitutional duties even while physically present in Washington, D.C. They previously found that a significant number of executive orders were autopenned without explanation, despite Biden being fully available to sign them himself. Alarmingly, on at least eight occasions, Biden hand-signed bills but used the autopen for executive orders on the same day. A similar pattern was found with clemency actions: Of the 51 warrants issued, 32 were signed by autopen — even though Biden was in D.C. at the time.

As we’ve noted previously, the presidential autopen dates back to the 1950s but remained largely unused for critical documents due to lingering questions about its constitutionality. That changed in 2013 when Barack Obama took the unprecedented step of using an autopen to sign legislation from a Hawaiian vacation, openly authorizing its use because he was physically absent from Washington. Had he been present in D.C., there’s no question Obama would have personally signed the document.

Yet, under Joe Biden, we see something far more troubling: pardons and executive orders repeatedly signed by autopen even while Biden was physically in the capital and personally signing other official documents. This alarming inconsistency strongly suggests the autopen was used without Biden’s knowledge or consent, raising troubling concerns about who truly wielded presidential power during his term.

Now, the Oversight Project's findings have elicited serious questions about who was actually making presidential decisions and why veterans of Biden's White House continue to obscure its use of this controversial tool.

Every single autopenned commutation—including ones that removed the death sentences of nearly every inmate on federal death row, freed Iranian spies, and commuted the sentences for thousands of additional federal inmates—was issued while President Biden was physically present in Washington, D.C. Pardons fare little better. Two-thirds of autopenned pardons—including those issued to the members of the January 6 Committee, President Biden’s family members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, Iranian spies, and others—occurred when President Biden was physically located in Washington, D.C. In fact, the only autopenned pardons that were issued when President Biden was not in Washington were the six pardons issued while President Biden was golfing with his family on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Wednesday, President Trump escalated his push to expose the truth behind this scandal. With mounting evidence, including exposure of widespread autopen use to sign key executive actions, Trump accused Biden’s staff of orchestrating a coordinated cover-up to conceal his cognitive decline while seizing executive power for themselves. “It has become increasingly apparent,” Trump stated, “that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures… to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority.” The numbers are staggering: over 1,200 presidential documents signed, 235 judges appointed, and dozens of violent criminals pardoned — including 37 death row inmates — most of it rubber-stamped via the autopen during the period when Biden’s cognitive issues reportedly worsened.

Biden, clearly rattled, issued a defensive statement insisting, “I made the decisions during my presidency” and dismissing the investigation as a distraction by Trump and Republicans. But this new evidence from The Oversight Project casts even more doubt on whether Joe Biden was actually aware of the executive orders and pardons that were being signed with the autopen.

