Biden's Cover-Up of East Palestine Disaster Just Got Worse

Earlier this week, I said that another Biden scandal is blowing up, and that it was out of East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and burst into flames on Feb. 3, 2023—causing a major environmental disaster.

The Biden administration ordered evacuations and carried out a so-called “controlled burn,” sending a toxic plume into the air and blanketing the area in chemicals the Biden administration knew would pose serious long-term health risks. But the Biden White House nevertheless assured residents they were safe, downplaying the risks and stonewalling concerns in what now looks like a blatant cover-up.

If that wasn’t bad enough, this scandal is getting worse.

In a damning new report on NewsNation, investigative correspondent Rich McHugh revealed what the Biden administration desperately hoped would stay buried.

Lesley Pacey, an investigator with the Government Accountability Project, confirmed that newly uncovered emails show officials not only downplayed serious health risks but also ignored proper protocols following the Norfolk Southern train derailment and toxic “controlled burn” in East Palestine.

“If we say that the water is safe, and the air is safe, we believe it, because we’ve tested it, and the data shows it,” an email from Biden's EPA head Michael Regan claimed.

Despite residents reporting major health issues—rashes, headaches, respiratory problems—emails show authorities scrambled to manage optics rather than public safety. And just three days after deliberately detonating five train cars loaded with vinyl chloride, the Environmental Protection Agency gave the all-clear, claiming it was safe for families to return.

These revelations paint a disturbing picture of a government more concerned with public relations than protecting American citizens. The Biden administration downplayed the risks and dismissed local fears. And now—thanks to these emails—we know they did it knowingly.

According to NewsNation, the White House knew full well about the serious health risks—including the likelihood of cancer clusters—but chose to lie to the American people anyway.

What we’re looking at isn’t just incompetence; it’s a full-blown cover-up. And once again, it’s working-class Americans paying the price.

“They assured the public that they had done massive testing, that the air and the water was safe, that they were monitoring things and not to worry,” Pacey said. “Basically, they use the word safe. And we now know from the FEMA public records requests and the emails there that that was not the case at all.”

Pacey added, “But now, in light of the FOIAs that we’ve discovered with the EPA and FEMA and the White House and National Security Council, understanding the nature of the health impacts and the potential for cancer clusters, it really kind of raises more red flags. Was this part of the cover-up?”

So, rather than level with the public, Biden’s team peddled a false narrative of safety, all while residents of East Palestine were breathing in toxic fumes and bathing in contaminated water. It wasn’t a mistake—it was a calculated deception. And now, families are left to deal with the fallout of a government that decided political optics mattered more than their lives.

