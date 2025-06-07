TRUMP'S NOT FOOLING AROUND ON LA ICE RIOTS

In light of this weekend's attacks on ICE agents in Los Angeles, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement on behalf of the White House.

"In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States," she said.

She called out LA Mayor Karen Bass and other leaders who are encouraging and enabling the violent thugs attacking ICE agents— who are just doing their jobs: "In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens."

President Trump is not fooling around. He's taking proactive action to stop the violence against his ICE agents. He just signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering 2,000 National Guard troops to stop "the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester."

Leavitt noted that "The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has officially taken control of the California National Guard and will be deploying THOUSANDS of troops to the streets of Los Angeles tonight, per Gov. Newsom



LET’S GO!



WE’RE TAKING OUR COUNTRY BACK! pic.twitter.com/x9LhLva89u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025

Acting ICE Director Tom Homan defended his agency's actions on Fox News Saturday, saying, "Mayor Bass ought to be thanking us for making her city safer."

He called out Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who has threatened to dox ICE employees. "ICE agents are out there with masks on [to] protect themselves and their families because they've been doxxed, or their family has been doxxed, or life's been threatened.

In fact, Homan revealed, he's had over 1,000 protesters at his home as a result of doxxing.

"These men and women are putting their lives online. Every day. They arrested a lot of bad people yesterday and today. They arrested child sex offenders. They arrested people convicted of robbery. They arrested.... not only significant public safety threats, but national security threats. They arrested gang members," he said.

"We're making Los Angeles safer," he said. "We're the most giving country in the world, but these are illegal aliens who committed a crime by crossing this border illegally, then, yet, committed another crime," he added.

He noted that there's a criminal investigation into money laundering and tax evasion tied to Mexican and Colombian cartels, who are "sending narcotics to this country, killing American people."

"This is about enforcing law, and again, we're not going to apologize for doing it," he declared. "We're stepping up.... We're going to bring the National Guard in tonight. We're going to continue doing our job. We're going to push back on these people, and we're going to enforce the law."

🚨BREAKING: Tom Homan confirms the National Guard is being sent to LA tonight by the Trump administration to combat the anti-ICE riots:



“We are making LA safer. Mayor Bass should be thanking us. We are going to bring the National Guard in tonight.”

pic.twitter.com/m0hj6396HV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2025

Lock 'em up.

