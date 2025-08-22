This Must Be Why Liberal Women Are Bonkers

Liberal women are kinda nuts. Have you noticed? Well, a new study out of Quebec, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, might shed some light on the reason why.

The researchers found that women who have abortions are more than twice as likely to end up hospitalized for psychiatric problems compared to women who carry their pregnancies to term. This isn’t some fringe finding; it’s based on a massive study tracking over 1.2 million pregnancies for up to 17 years. The numbers don’t lie: for every 10,000 person-years, 104 women who aborted ended up hospitalized for serious mental health issues like psychiatric disorders, substance abuse, and suicide attempts, while only 42 women who gave birth faced the same fate.

What’s even more striking is that the risk spikes with repeated abortions.

Women who had more than one abortion saw an even higher chance of mental health crises that required hospitalization. And don’t think this is a short-term blip — this risk hangs heavy for at least five years after the procedure. The study also factored in past mental health problems, so it’s not just women who had pre-existing conditions. This kind of clear connection between abortion and mental health isn’t new either. A 2023 study using Medicaid data found that women who had an abortion during their first pregnancy were significantly more likely to need inpatient mental health treatment afterward than those who instead chose to give birth.

The question that we must ask here is: why? And the answer seems obvious. While the pro abortion movement insists there’s no moral or ethical issue in terminating a pregnancy because it’s “just a bunch of cells,” deep down, I think they all know better, and the weight of the actions of women who have abortions weighs heavier on them than they realize. This new study makes it impossible to ignore the grim aftermath so many women face. We’re not just talking about fleeting emotions here, but deep psychological scars, depression, regret, and in some cases, a lifetime of pain that never fully goes away.

And maybe — just maybe — that helps explain why so many liberal women seem completely detached from reality. We see them on TikTok, parading their abortions like badges of honor, or screaming in the streets about “bodily autonomy” as if the child inside them is just an inconvenient lump of cells. But scratch beneath the surface of that bravado, and you find a movement that is trying desperately to cover up the guilt, trauma, and regret with empty slogans and angry theatrics. It makes them look a little unhinged because deep down, they know the truth they’ve been denying.

The pro-abortion ideology has always thrived on denial. They call it a “choice,” as if reducing the decision to an act of bodily autonomy makes it morally better. They claim it’s “health care,” ignoring that the deliberate ending of a heartbeat is the opposite of care.

It’s becoming clearer by the day that these slogans aren’t meant to persuade pro-lifers; they’re a crutch for abortion advocates to convince themselves that what they’re defending is somehow right.

