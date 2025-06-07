FAFO! 'Totally Organic' Riots Break Out in NYC

As Los Angeles police and ICE agents battle Marxists in Los Angeles, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has had its hands full as it battles keffiyeh-clad hoons in the Big Apple. Check out how many rioters are covering their faces:

🚨 JUST IN: NYPD are going in HARD against anti-ICE protestors in NYC, including dragging them to the ground and arresting them



These unruly “protests” will NO LONGER be tolerated.



FAFO! pic.twitter.com/N2BiRTEBDu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

A rioter can be seen being pulled in one direction by police as fellow thugs try to pull she/it away from cops.

The violence started earlier, after street Marxists squared off with cops for several hours before they decided to take things a step further.

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan has decided it's time to send the National Guard to quell the violence in Los Angeles.

In this Fox News video, you can see a filthy communist calling to deconstruct everything and build it up again, a common slogan with Marxist toilet people, at roughly the 1:10 mark.

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement are nationwide and not exclusive to California.



Here, Antifa protestors occupy and intimidate federal officers and NYPD officers in New York City.pic.twitter.com/3HFzllilIJ — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) June 7, 2025

The riots kicked off after ICE raids nationwide rounded up hundreds of illegal immigrants, many with a history of committing violent crimes.

Democrat toady Hakeem Jeffries has called for identifying and "doxxing" of ICE agents wearing masks.

Dollar Store Obama doesn't want ICE agents to wear masks. That's rich. What about Antifa, Hakeem? pic.twitter.com/71Kp87FPKC — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) June 4, 2025

President Trump, who was our president the last time the commie stains rioted back in 2020, has had enough, and appears to be tackling the violence head-on:

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has officially taken control of the California National Guard and will be deploying THOUSANDS of troops to the streets of Los Angeles tonight, per Gov. Newsom



LET’S GO!



WE’RE TAKING OUR COUNTRY BACK! pic.twitter.com/x9LhLva89u — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2025

Judging by the comments under that last post, it appears Americans are fed up, too.

The New York Post is reporting that at least 20 thugs have been arrested in Manhattan thus far today, as they tried to stop ICE agents from arresting illegal immigrants.

FUN-O-RAMA! Democrats have been demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the "Maryland man" who is actually reportedly an MS-13 gang member. They got their way. Abrego Garcia is returning to the U.S.A. to stand trial for human trafficking and child pornography. #FAFO.

RELATED: BREAKING: The Battle of LA Has Begun, Rioters Attack ICE Agents [Watch Live]

Why are riots breaking out on both coasts? How can it be stopped? Jesse Kelly has some thoughts:

If we have ONE takedown of riot funding by the DOJ, the whole media narrative on ICE “protests” will shift



We exposed thugs getting paid by Democrat operative Robert Creamer in 2016 to dress as Trump supporters and start fights at his rallies



It completely deflated the media… https://t.co/BPz2FxH6zX — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 7, 2025

It looks as if the 2025 "Summer of Love" has begun. Check back for updates.

It's barely June, and the Marxist animals have set fire to Jews, tried to burn Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to death, and executed a young Jewish couple in Washington D.C. Now are you ready to get into the fight?

Show the neo-commie stains who are trying to kill off Western civilization, that you've had enough.

