FAFO! 'Totally Organic' Riots Break Out in NYC

Kevin Downey Jr. | 10:21 PM on June 07, 2025
Mary Altaffer

As Los Angeles police and ICE agents battle Marxists in Los Angeles, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has had its hands full as it battles keffiyeh-clad hoons in the Big Apple. Check out how many rioters are covering their faces:

Advertisement

A rioter can be seen being pulled in one direction by police as fellow thugs try to pull she/it away from cops.

The violence started earlier, after street Marxists squared off with cops for several hours before they decided to take things a step further.

Meanwhile, Border Czar Tom Homan has decided it's time to send the National Guard to quell the violence in Los Angeles.

In this Fox News video, you can see a filthy communist calling to deconstruct everything and build it up again, a common slogan with Marxist toilet people, at roughly the 1:10 mark.

The riots kicked off after ICE raids nationwide rounded up hundreds of illegal immigrants, many with a history of committing violent crimes.

Advertisement

Democrat toady Hakeem Jeffries has called for identifying and "doxxing" of ICE agents wearing masks.

President Trump, who was our president the last time the commie stains rioted back in 2020, has had enough, and appears to be tackling the violence head-on:

Judging by the comments under that last post, it appears Americans are fed up, too.

The New York Post is reporting that at least 20 thugs have been arrested in Manhattan thus far today, as they tried to stop ICE agents from arresting illegal immigrants.

FUN-O-RAMA! Democrats have been demanding the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the "Maryland man" who is actually reportedly an MS-13 gang member. They got their way. Abrego Garcia is returning to the U.S.A. to stand trial for human trafficking and child pornography. #FAFO.

Advertisement

     RELATED: BREAKING: The Battle of LA Has Begun, Rioters Attack ICE Agents [Watch Live]

Why are riots breaking out on both coasts? How can it be stopped? Jesse Kelly has some thoughts:

It looks as if the 2025 "Summer of Love" has begun. Check back for updates.

It's barely June, and the Marxist animals have set fire to Jews, tried to burn Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to death, and executed a young Jewish couple in Washington D.C. Now are you ready to get into the fight?

Show the neo-commie stains who are trying to kill off Western civilization, that you've had enough.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media warrior, use the promo code FIGHT, and you'll get a tasty 60% discount on keeping free speech free.

This is not a drill.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Recommended

THE BATTLE OF LA HAS BEGUN: Rioters Attack ICE Agents [Watch Live] Kevin Downey Jr.
TRUMP'S NOT FOOLING AROUND ON LA ICE RIOTS Paula Bolyard
Hunter Biden Drops Another Lawsuit, And I Can't Stop Laughing Matt Margolis
Here's the Most Incriminating Evidence Yet in Biden's Autopen Scandal Matt Margolis
Memo to Trump and Musk: Stop Feuding and End the Social Security Mystery Now Mark Tapscott
U.K.: Schoolchildren Taught Big Lies to Make What’s Happening to the Country Easier to Take Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Can the Trump Musk Feud Be Resolved?
Obama's Own Doctor Calls Out Biden's Physician on Cognitive Test Cover-Up
UN’s New Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia Wants You to Love Islam — Or Else
Advertisement