The Morning Briefing: Trump Is on a Roll and Dems Are Morons for Not Enjoying It

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Feddlegyrk felt that plant-based snacking had gone too far when he was served Rice Krispies kale treats at Jeffrey's monthly Boggle extravaganza.

I thought it would be fun to kick off the week with a light, quick, "Ain't it grand?" kind of thing. Before we dive into that, however, I wanted to share something important. I like to be honest with everyone here in Morning Briefing Land, so I thought I should tell all of you that I have never eaten at a Cracker Barrel.

I've also never been to Spain, but I kinda like the music.

Anyway, I'm glad I got that off my chest.

Because the Democrats are mentally unwell, they can't enjoy things like greatly reduced chances of being raped, robbed, or murdered. Even though I am an avowed political partisan, if a Democratic politician did something to make my life safer I would tip my cap in appreciation and revel in all of the not getting killed.

What we're seeing from the Democrats right now would be akin to Republicans hating President Kennedy so much back in the day that they got angry because Russia didn't nuke us during the Cuban Missile Crisis. That might seem flippant at first, but think about it.

My good friend and occasional South Pacific drinking buddy Kevin Downey Jr. wrote a post over the weekend titled, "Trump Was Right About Everything, But Weak Dems Can't Admit It." In it he provides a list of things that were absolute cesspools when the drooling idiot Joe Biden and his puppet masters were in charge that have gotten markedly better since President Trump has been back the Oval Office. Perhaps the most stunning turnaround is this:

Trump has done the impossible: He created a situation where no murders were committed Washington, D.C., during a summer week—and then some—for perhaps the first time in recorded history. Nineteen states have now committed National Guard troops to help quell the crime in our nation's capital and perhaps other cities that celebrate a "summer festival of lead."

The Democrats and most libertarians have been filling their diapers and rending their garments from the moment that Trump announced that he was going to get the dystopian nightmare in our nation's capital under control. They've been pretending that D.C. is Shangri La-on-the-Potomac to justify their screeds. All anyone needs to do is go outside in any Dem-run city in America for a few minutes to witness the unmitigated failure of their policies.

Bless their commie hearts, the Democrats are doubling down on their "Don't believe your lying eyes" sales pitch.

After being vilified throughout the Obama and Biden presidencies, law enforcement officers are happy to be getting criminals off of the streets. This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

It appears that many of Boston's officers are quietly rebelling against the anti-ICE stance taken by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's (D) administration. According to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, Boston cops are secretly providing critical information to federal immigration officials to help arrest criminal illegal aliens—a bold move that flies in the face of the sanctuary city policies pushed by Wu and other extremist Democrat mayors across the country.

Wu-hoo! (Couldn't resist.)

I wrote in the headline that the Dems aren't enjoying any of this. As we all know, that's putting it very, very mildly. They're extra super, double-secret probation miserable these days, all because they've chosen to participate in non-reality. Athena wrote a VIP column a few days ago chronicling some of the meltdowns, many of which involve overindulging in adult beverages:

Now, the freakout on the left looks more like a complete morale collapse, a sad total surrender as their rudderless party runs up on the rocks. It seems the fight has gone right out of them, replaced by pathetic drunken incidents involving law enforcement and serious consequences. Even more striking is the caliber of leftists who are now self-destructing. Where once it was the clearly unwell or those without a good reputation to lose, it is now the crème de la crème of progressive society. Ivy leaguers, policy makers, public officials, corporate DEI mavens — they're all getting schwasted and self-immolating in a blaze of ignominy 'neath the flashing red-and-blues of law enforcement.

As I said at the top, they're all unwell now.

My fervent hope is that these emotional weaklings will tantrum themselves into an extended period of political irrelevance. They're taking bold stances on the "20" side of almost every 80/20 issue that President Trump is dealing with. To use one of their favorite words, that isn't "sustainable."

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

There was no Mailbag last Monday because I took the weekend off for my mom's 87th Birthday. We'll start with this from Gail in Belmont, CA:

Good morning Stephen! Sunday is also my brother-in-law's birthday. He’s been that for 62 years, since I was 11! We’ll be visiting the bar he sold several years ago and hasn’t been back to since. Should be fun! Just wanted to mention what I read this morning in my daily inspiration from David Jeremiah’s 2016 Hope for Today: “This world has a bad case of truth decay.” My mother gave me the book in 2017 before she passed away at age 97. Pop died the year before at 101. Thank you for YOUR daily inspiration! — Take it easy.

Thank you for that, Gail! Mom loves it when I pass along regards from my friends here at the Briefing. We went to a somewhat fancy place that had an interesting menu. There was a Wagyu beef burger on it and three of us at the table jumped on that right away. It was fantastic. I hope you had fun at your brother-in-law's old place. I think that, in a different life, I would have been a good bar owner.

I had quite a few responses after I wrote about President Trump going after the abomination that is vote-by-mail. I won't be able to get to all of them. Here's one from Bob:

Good morning! Living in Michigan’s Washtenaw County … my “experience” with mail-in voting and the Dimocrat Magic Mail-in ballot machine during the COVID scamdemic went thusly:

I “received” my official Mail-In ballot via the USPS. I set it aside. On election day, when I got to the desk at my Lima township polling station, when I asked for a ballot, I was informed that I had already voted by mail. I produced my official “Mail-In” ballot … in as received condition … and insisted that the records were incorrect! After some discussion with the Township clerk I was given a ballot and allowed to vote. I personally inserted in the tabulation machine.

I have no way of knowing if the supposed “Mail-In” ballot was ever deleted. Given Washtenaw County is controlled by Dimocrats … it’s doubtful!

_____

Once again: If, when you’re visiting Ann Arbor, if and when you ever find the time … my offer to buy lunch still stands! Cheers!

I've shared this story before, but it bears repeating. For the last 8 or 10 years that I lived in Los Angeles, the State of California had me on the permanent vote-by-mail list, despite the fact I have never in my life voted by mail or opted to be on any list. Every election, I would have to get a provisional ballot, and I would always check the box asking to be removed from the list. Never happened. There's a good chance that some phantom ballot in my name was counted while all of the provisional ballots were sent to the Circular File. After I'd been back in Arizona for about four years and had already voted in two national elections, and one state and municipal election, I checked on my voter registration status in The Golden State. I was still on the vote-by-mail list there. Somebody was getting those ballots.

Nothing to see here...move along.

As for lunch, I'm still in Ann Arbor for another five days. I'll email you and we'll see if we can work something out. And thanks for the offer!

Here's one to prove that I'm not the biggest hard*** on the subject:

Please allow me to disagree to this extent: Mail-In Ballots and voting machines of any kind should be made unconstitutional.

NO EXCEPTIONS!

The government should provide mobile voting groups to visit foreign military installations and the incapacitated who are incapable of appearing in person to a local precinct. People with seriously contagious problems should not be voting. Every single vote must be on paper, in person, with proof of citizenship, and on the same day. The voting locations should not matter with instantaneous electronic verification of voter status with facial recognition.

Truly, BSK

PS: If one's wishing...

Duly noted.

We'll finish with this from Andrew:

Hi Stephen,

My wife and I have been mail-in voting for about 15 years in AZ. It used to seem like a pretty good way to go. They even threw out my wife's ballot 1 year, questioning her signature. Then, in 2020, it started being used as an excuse for never ending ballot counting, and you detailed how that goes (particularly in AZ) in Wednesday's column.

I'm just 1 guy, but I travel 200 nights a year for work and making it to a poll on election day is very hard.

Do you believe that the loss of "right" votes due to people like me (and let's be honest, people that are too busy working seldom vote Dem) will be less, greater than or about the same as the loss of "left" votes that appear from the ether? Not to mention the people that they will pay to go to the polls in close races, although their funding for such shenanigans has been greatly reduced.

Given that the Dems always seem to be able to produce however many votes they need in the middle of the night I think they'd be hardest hit. I wouldn't be opposed to accommodations being made for people in your situation as long as they were rare. Willy-nilly universal vote-by-mail will always be a fraud-fest though.

Thanks for all of the thoughtful emails on this topic and for the birthday wishes for my mom!

Everything Isn't Awful

Not gonna lie...baby skunks are adorable.

Cyclist Meets Family of Skunks pic.twitter.com/uWrWrQaCQQ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 23, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/24/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: Real Clear Politics

New Media: National Review Online

Radio: CBS

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets The President of the Republic of Korea

Stakeout Location

Open Press

12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with The President of the Republic of Korea

Oval Office

White House Press Pool

12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with The President of the Republic of Korea

Cabinet Room

Closed Press

