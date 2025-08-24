Trump Was Right About Everything, But Weak Dems Can't Admit It

The Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies are the Timex watch of the news world: They take a licking and keep on ticking.

Check out this NBC headline from September 20, 2024:

Apocalypse delayed: Trump keeps promising a doom that never comes Trump predicted that if Biden won, the economy would crash, crime would soar, and Christmas would be canceled. None of that happened, but he's reusing those claims anyway.

Now let's do what your purple-haired harpy-in-law will never be able to do, and embrace some reality.

Economy

According to this chart, inflation grew for the first 17 months of Joe Biden's only term as president from 1.4% to a staggering 9.1% (year-over-year increase), giving us the worst inflation in 40 years.

Gas rose from a national average of roughly $2.38 per gallon in January 2021 to $5.09 by June of 2022.

The price of eggs was roughly $6.55 per dozen on January 23, 2025. Eggs would max out 40 days later on March 1, at $8.17. Today, the national price of eggs is $2.19 per dozen, the lowest price in the past year.

Why did eggs get so expensive?

GAIN OF FUNCTION-O-RAMA! Both the former commissioner of the FDA and the former director for medical and biodefense preparedness policy at the National Security Council warned that the Joe Biden administration "mishandled" the bird flu pandemic which resulted in the deaths of 134 million birds in 2024. Fewer chickens = fewer eggs. #SupplyandDemand. Sen. Jodi Ernst (R-Iowa) demanded to know why the Biden administration spent $1 million in taxpayer money on "dangerous bird flu experiments" with the UK, China, and even a researcher from that pesky Wuhan lab where the COVID virus was totally not created.

Fun-filled Facts About Biden's Economy:

Gas: 59.9% increase

Beef and veal: 20.1% increase

Air travel: 34.1% increase

Used automobiles: 7.1% increase

Watch a squinty-eyed Gropey Joe talk about the price of pharmaceutical "jugs" and "BEATING PHARMA," somehow forgetting he tried to mandate the notoriously feckless/potentially dangerous COVID vaccine shot for every American.

Biden also "forgot" to mention that "big pharma" overwhelmingly supported him over Trump in the 2020 election. Biden would later rake in a cool $61.8 million from big pharma, big banks, Boeing, and various unions for his inaugural she-bangs.

Crime

Senator Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) declared in March of 2024 that “Since Joe Biden took office, crime has skyrocketed across our country.”

The Operation Mockingbird goon squad immediately went into overdrive, trying to prove Mace was clueless by doing what they do best: fibbing.

The lying liarheads at Politifact decided Mace's accusation was "mostly false." What's the reality?

The first thing to remember is that, while Biden was president, police departments were not mandated to report crime stats. New York City and Los Angeles—two big, blue, dangerous toilet towns—decided not to participate, as did 40% of police agencies around the nation.

"The overwhelming lack of law enforcement participation presents a challenge when assessing the true state of nationwide crime in America," — Jillian Snider, policy director for the R Street Institute’s criminal justice and civil liberties team

Many Democrat-run cities decided that shoplifting items worth less than $950 - $1,000 was acceptable. So, as traditional shoplifting exploded, fewer people were arrested for it. Crime soared, but thanks to Democrat policies, fewer were reported.

FACT-O-RAMA! A whistleblower is alleging that the Washington D.C. crime stats were manipulated, and that "districts compete against each other to get the largest reduction in the crime statistics." The pinkos at Politifact admitted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg downgraded 52% of felonies into misdemeanors. Other New York City boroughs downgraded even more felonies into misdemeanors, which, if Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoral race, will not be prosecuted at all.

Conversely, murder, rape, and robbery have plummeted under Trump since Inauguration Day 2025.

PINKO-RAMA! Since 2020, commie-nonsense ideas, such as defunding the police, have cost more black lives in three years than the KKK killed in its entire 160-year existence.

Trump has done the impossible: He created a situation where no murders were committed Washington, D.C., during a summer week—and then some—for perhaps the first time in recorded history.

Nineteen states have now committed National Guard troops to help quell the crime in our nation's capital and perhaps other cities that celebrate a "summer festival of lead."

Trump's economy boomed during his first term and is exploding today. His tariff plan, which the brainless suggested would topple our economy, is bringing in record sums for the government. There is peace in places where there was war.

Merry Trumpmas, everyone!

