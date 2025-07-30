The Trump Economy Is Booming, and the Left Is Having a Meltdown

Watching the mainstream media flail as Donald Trump’s booming economy keeps thrashing the doomsday script is something to behold. Since Trump came back to office, these so-called “experts” and their media lapdogs have prayed for a recession, rooted against the American worker, and prophesied disaster if Trump continued to put America First. What have they gotten instead? Solid, irrefutable growth, the kind that should have had them eating crow instead of spinning fantasy.

The latest economic report blew the doors off expectations. Second quarter GDP rocketed up by 3%, which is higher than any of the legacy media “experts” dared predict. Consumer confidence just posted another gain. The stock market sets new highs. Americans are working, investing, and keeping faith with a president who said he’d deliver.

🚨GDP UP 3% — “BETTER THAN EXPECTED!”



Tough news for the “experts.” pic.twitter.com/PWb4FodMJd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2025

“Today, GDP growth came in above market expectations, and yesterday, consumer confidence rose. Americans trust in President Trump’s America First economic agenda that continues to prove the so-called ‘experts’ wrong,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on X. “President Trump has reduced America’s reliance on foreign products, boosted investment in the US, and created thousands of jobs—delivering on his promise to Make America Wealthy Again. The data is clear, and there are no more excuses—now is the time for ‘too late’ Powell to cut the rates!” That’s the kind of unapologetic clarity the current moment calls for.”

What do the self-proclaimed guardians of “economic sanity” do? Rather than admit the truth, they double down on their litany of tired excuses and desperate caveats.

Compare it to the New York Times response: the epitome of willful denial. “Economic growth softened in the first half of the year, as tariffs and uncertainty upended business plans and scrambled consumers’ spending decisions,” the paper claimed Wednesday, in a story bearing the headline: “U.S. Economy Slowed in First Half of 2025 as Tariffs Scrambled Data.”

According to the New York Times, even though the economy grew at a solid 3% in the second quarter, which beat expectations, you should believe that it doesn’t really count. Why? Because Trump’s tariff policies supposedly “skewed” the numbers. The Times dismisses the growth as a statistical fluke and insists that the real story is slow growth, with more doom coming soon thanks to Trump’s tariffs, government spending cuts, and tighter immigration enforcement. In other words, no matter how good the numbers look, it’s still somehow bad — because Trump.

And let’s not forget that Democrats predicted that Trump’s tariffs would wreck the economy. But now that growth is exceeding expectations, they’re scrambling to explain it away by blaming those very same tariffs for artificially inflating the numbers. So when the economy struggles, it’s Trump’s fault. And when it’s booming, it’s actually not, and it’s Trump’s fault.

On CNBC, Joe Kernen eviscerated this left-wing parade of negativity.

“The left, the people who don't like the president, don't want things to work," he observed. "Sen. Elizabeth Warren will come on and say, 'Inflation is out of control, and the economy is getting killed by what’s happening by these tariffs.’ This 3%, with the market at new highs, and really, we haven’t seen inflation go up… none of these horrible things have happened.” They hate the success because it proves their failure at every point.

Kernen: "This 3%, with the market at new highs... we haven't seen inflation go up... none of these 'horrible things' have happened."



Santelli: "The Democrats... really don't want to see the current Administration have some success—but there's no doubt that this is some success." https://t.co/m8rCsJVHEo pic.twitter.com/xgypQUbOmr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2025

The inconvenient truth for Democrats and their media surrogates is this: Americans can see for themselves what’s happening outside the Beltway echo chamber. We’re not living the media’s fantasy recession. We’re seeing paychecks that stretch further, companies creating jobs here at home, and economic dynamism that leftist policies never deliver. Trump promised to Make America Wealthy Again, and he’s doing it.

