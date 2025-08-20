The Morning Briefing: Trump the Peacemaker Is Truly Magnificent to Behold

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. There's always that one guy who wants to be Beethoven in a Richard Simmons outfit.

The greatest thing about not being a Democrat here in the Year of Our Lord 2025 is that we get to enjoy the reality of President Donald Trump's America. The Democrats' misery and victimhood addiction forces them to create a dystopian non-reality built upon a foundation of mentally unwell hatred for a president who's actually making their lives better.

There will always be people who are invited to the party and choose to stand outside just to resent everyone who is having fun. Oh, they also think they're cool for doing so. They're not. They're just losers.

President Trump is not — and never has been — the ruthless dictatorial big meanie that the emo weakling Dems make him out to be. He's only rough on violent criminals both here and abroad. Deep in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Democrats have opted to throw in with the bad guys in order to prove how much they #resist ORANGE MAN BAD. Need an illegal alien rapist or a murderous gang member? Call the Democratic National Committee. There's probably an actual Rolodex filled with names.

What's happening here in the real world is that President Trump is making life difficult for the bad guys. His aim is to bring peace to places like Israel, Ukraine, and his current hometown, Washington, D.C. The methods may be different in each case, but the goal is the same: stop the violence.

Because they're committed to leg-humping criminals, the Dems are mad that Trump wants to make our nation's capital a place where people aren't afraid to take their children. This is from Catherine:

In the opposite world of leftists, punishing violence provokes violence, while encouraging crime keeps people safe. Washington, D.C. City Councilwoman Christina Henderson is supposedly Independent, but her voting record indicates leftist bias, including anti-police, pro-welfare, and pro-tax-hike votes. So it’s not surprising that now, instead of thanking the Trump administration for bringing down crime, she is furious about the return of law and order. On NPR’s “Morning Edition” Monday, co-host Leila Fadel asked Henderson, “So, we just heard there from our correspondent that community leaders are worried that this situation could become violent. Is that something you’re concerned about?” In true leftist fashion, Henderson blamed the law enforcers rather than the lawbreakers. “Definitely. I believe that this is a manufactured emergency to distract Americans from other pressing national issues of concern,” she pontificated. Right. A “manufactured emergency.” People are being shot, robbed, and assaulted on a regular basis with scarcely any consequences in our national capital, but Henderson wants us to believe that everything is sunshine and roses.

The Democratic Party seems to think that its best hope for returning to power is to convince people that they're not really seeing what they're seeing. In the immortal words of Pepper Brooks in the movie "Dodgeball": "That's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em."

Horror stories abound from D.C. residents who don't have taxpayer-funded security details. When President Trump is done sprucing up the city it will look nicer and be nicer.

On the international scene, Trump has been using his considerable negotiation skills to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The vile, hostile, enemy of the people hacks in the mainstream media have been doing everything they can to downplay or outright dismiss the president's efforts to deal with the situation. This is something that my friend and colleague Matt Vespa shared in a post at Townhall:

Just look at this dishonest headline. Trump goes to Alaska and shocks everyone by getting Putin to agree to Western security guarantees for Ukraine, but the NYT reports it like this is something the Europeans are trying to squeeze out of an unwilling Trump. It's so appalling. pic.twitter.com/2mrrArzMSm — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2025

When Trump finally does help end this war, the Dem flacks in the MSM are going to twist themselves into knots to explain why peace is bad because Trump and dictator and feelings and stuff. Probably The Patriarchy too.

The world will be a far calmer place when Donald Trump ends his time as president. The real world, that is. Over in Dem Land, they'll be busy trying to tell the electorate that water isn't wet and Lizzo isn't fat. The Democrats' efforts to spin President Trump's role in reducing the amount of violence in the world will be a huge contributing factor to JD Vance's eight years in the Oval Office.

