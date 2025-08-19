Bill Barr Takes a Sledgehammer to the Democrats’ Trump-Epstein Narrative

For years, Democrats have been desperate to turn Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes into a political weapon against Donald Trump. They’ve tried to weave the two men together into some elaborate scandal, hoping it would be the silver bullet that finally takes Trump down.

And yet, like so many other “bombshells” before it, the narrative has collapsed under the weight of reality.

As has been proven repeatedly, there’s no connection. Trump’s hands are clean, and now, sworn testimony from someone positioned to know for certain has blown apart this left-wing fantasy.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who is no fan of Trump these days, testified under oath to House investigators that he never saw anything linking Trump to Epstein’s crimes.

Nothing. Zero.

This wasn’t speculation, guesswork, or partisan spin. Barr was blunt: He didn’t discuss any so-called Epstein “client list” with Trump, nor did he come across anything negative about the former president in the case files. For a man who was running the Justice Department at the very time Epstein died in federal custody, that’s about as definitive as it gets.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer made the point even sharper.

"He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out," he told reporters.

Washington leaks like a sieve, and when it comes to Trump, Democrats have never missed a chance to exploit even the flimsiest rumor. The fact that nothing has ever come out speaks volumes.

Barr was the very first witness called in the Oversight Committee’s investigation into how the Epstein case was handled by the federal government. His deposition was behind closed doors, allowing members to probe without the distraction of on-camera grandstanding. Unsurprisingly, Democrats spent much of their time complaining instead of confronting the inconvenient reality of Barr’s answers.

Barr himself was at the center of the storm when Epstein was found dead in his New York cell in 2019. Outrage erupted instantly, fueling years of conspiracy theories and speculation. But Barr personally reviewed the security footage from that night and confirmed no one entered Epstein’s cell. He has consistently said Epstein’s death was the result of “a perfect storm of screw-ups” rather than some external plot. That conclusion didn’t win him popularity points among conspiracy theorists, but as the nation’s top law enforcement officer at the time, Barr’s assessment carried weight. Even Comer, when asked, noted that most people accept the conclusion that Epstein killed himself.

Of course, none of this will stop Democrats from trying to drag Trump back into Epstein’s orbit at every opportunity. They can’t help themselves. They know the Clintons are far more entangled with Epstein, so they reflexively deflect and attempt to pin the association elsewhere. It’s a strategy born of political desperation, not evidence.

The truth is simple: If there were even a shred of credible material connecting Trump to Epstein’s crimes, it would have been splashed across the front pages years ago. Instead, we’re left with empty insinuations while sworn testimony from someone who would know best underscores the reality: Trump wasn’t involved. Democrats can keep searching for a scandal that doesn’t exist, but every time they do, they only prove once again how weak their case really is.

