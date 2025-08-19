These Days, ‘Christian Nationalist’ Means Nothing More Than Faithful and Conservative

The left loves to slap faithful conservatives with the canard of “Christian nationalism.” The strict definition of “Christian nationalism” is a complete takeover of the government with Christians governing every aspect of society. It’s not a feasible prospect because the theological and denominational variety among Christians would make policy decisions difficult to implement.
But that doesn’t stop anybody on the left from accusing Christian conservatives of “Christian nationalism.” In 2022, the Miami Herald said that conservatives who use scripture in their speeches are “playing with fire” but ignored leftists who do the same thing. During the 2023 Asbury Revival, a professor at Asbury assured the libs at Christianity Today that the revival movement didn’t include “Christian nationalism.”
Nowadays, “Christian nationalism” is anything that’s both conservative and Christian in the eyes of the left. Last year, I wrote that “I believe that what most Christians want instead of a Christian nation is for civilization in general to return to Judeo-Christian principles,” but leftists can’t make that distinction.
The latest example of the left freaking out over conservative Christians happened when pastor and theologian Doug Wilson launched a church plant in Washington, D.C. Now, Wilson has a tendency to ruffle feathers even among Christian conservatives with his bluntness.
“In dozens of books and years of blog posts, Wilson advocates for the idea that America should adopt a Christian theocracy and adhere to a biblical interpretation of society,” CNN described him earlier this month. “The new church in Washington is part of that mission, he says.”
As you can see, Wilson calls himself a “Christian nationalist,” so it’s easy for the left to slap that tag on everyone who attends his church plant.
Christianity Today, that increasingly leftist bastion of attacks against conservative Christianity, writes about Jared Longshore, pastor of Christ Kirk Church, in a piece from July:
But as Longshore stood underneath an American flag suspended just above his head, its stars and stripes facing toward the floor, the pastor made clear that the new congregation—an outpost of an Idaho church run by a self-described Christian nationalist—wanted to make some noise.
“We understand that worship is warfare,” Longshore said, leaning over the lectern. He paused for a moment, then added: “We mean that.”
