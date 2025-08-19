These Days, ‘Christian Nationalist’ Means Nothing More Than Faithful and Conservative

The left loves to slap faithful conservatives with the canard of “Christian nationalism.” The strict definition of “Christian nationalism” is a complete takeover of the government with Christians governing every aspect of society. It’s not a feasible prospect because the theological and denominational variety among Christians would make policy decisions difficult to implement.

But that doesn’t stop anybody on the left from accusing Christian conservatives of “Christian nationalism.” In 2022, the Miami Herald said that conservatives who use scripture in their speeches are “playing with fire” but ignored leftists who do the same thing. During the 2023 Asbury Revival, a professor at Asbury assured the libs at Christianity Today that the revival movement didn’t include “Christian nationalism.”

Nowadays, “Christian nationalism” is anything that’s both conservative and Christian in the eyes of the left. Last year, I wrote that “I believe that what most Christians want instead of a Christian nation is for civilization in general to return to Judeo-Christian principles,” but leftists can’t make that distinction.

The latest example of the left freaking out over conservative Christians happened when pastor and theologian Doug Wilson launched a church plant in Washington, D.C. Now, Wilson has a tendency to ruffle feathers even among Christian conservatives with his bluntness.

“In dozens of books and years of blog posts, Wilson advocates for the idea that America should adopt a Christian theocracy and adhere to a biblical interpretation of society,” CNN described him earlier this month. “The new church in Washington is part of that mission, he says.”

As you can see, Wilson calls himself a “Christian nationalist,” so it’s easy for the left to slap that tag on everyone who attends his church plant.

Christianity Today, that increasingly leftist bastion of attacks against conservative Christianity, writes about Jared Longshore, pastor of Christ Kirk Church, in a piece from July:

But as Longshore stood underneath an American flag suspended just above his head, its stars and stripes facing toward the floor, the pastor made clear that the new congregation—an outpost of an Idaho church run by a self-described Christian nationalist—wanted to make some noise. “We understand that worship is warfare,” Longshore said, leaning over the lectern. He paused for a moment, then added: “We mean that.”

Here’s the thing: Longshore is right. In 2 Chronicles 20, the worshipers went before the Judahite army, and the battle was a rout, with God’s people winning handily. The Apostle Paul compares the spiritual aspects of our lives to a warrior’s armor in Ephesians 6:10-18. Our worship — along with the rest of our spiritual disciplines — is spiritual warfare. But leftists don’t get nuance. Christianity Today doesn’t stop there. Kate Shelnutt, the author of the piece, makes a big deal about the appearance of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the church. She also points out that Longshore preached that “liberty and equality are concepts that only make sense if they are attached to conservative Christianity.” (That’s true, by the way.) Shelnutt also makes an issue of the presence of “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Appeal to Heaven” flags in the building where the congregation met. Those flags don’t belong to the church but to the conservative think tank that loaned the church the building. Shelnutt admits that, but the insinuation she makes ties the two together. Side note: A banner at the bottom of the webpage tells me that I get to read this article, but I should subscribe to “Get news with a mission, not an agenda.” This article flies in the face of that appeal. The left has made up its mind that any conservative Christian is a dangerous “Christian nationalist.” Do you believe in the biblical creation order? You’re a “Christian nationalist.” Do you think marriage should be between one man and one woman? Ah, “Christian nationalist.” But bigger still: Did you vote for Donald Trump? You better believe that you’re a “Christian nationalist.” Let leftists believe that about us. As long as we keep faithfully following God and His Word, it doesn’t matter what the left says.

