Seeking a Christian Civilization — Not 'Christian Nationalism'

I’ve written a few columns over the last couple of years about one of the left’s favorite straw man arguments: the “threat of Christian nationalism.” To oversimplify this argument, any time a conservative Christian speaks out on any issue, he or she is guilty of attempting to foment “Christian nationalism.” Never mind those Democrat politicians speaking at progressive churches while they’re on the campaign trail (or, in the case of Fani Willis, trying to politically persecute a Republican).

Advertisement

Back in October, I wrote that “Christian nationalism’ is an epithet that the left likes to use anytime a conservative Christian takes a place in power. Leftists wave the arms of the straw man wildly to make it look even more menacing. You see, the left only wants leftists to use scripture; when a conservative does (especially correctly), it’s “playing with fire.”

While a minority of voices are calling for actual “Christian nationalism,” most Christians understand that it’s an impractical idea. Christians can’t agree on theology (beyond the basics), worship style, and other non-essential tenets of the faith, so how can we expect Christians to govern an American theocracy?

I believe that what most Christians want instead of a Christian nation is for civilization in general to return to Judeo-Christian principles, and I’m not alone. Over the weekend, I read a terrific column by Andrew Beck at The American Mind where he discusses this idea.

Beck begins by pointing out that those who advocate for some form of Christian nationalism “recognize that Christianity and civilization are inseparable, that each is best expressed when the two are most in tune, and that there should be no hesitation to use politics toward this end.”

But Beck argues that trying to fuse politics and Christianity isn’t the solution for those who see America drifting away from its Christian moorings, whether they’re on the left or right.

Advertisement

“If harmonious Christian civilization is the destination, the wagon should not simply crash headlong into American political advocacy, capturing seats of power to codify Christian ethics, or using the power of government to evangelize,” he writes. “Rather, those who want Christian civilization should prioritize re-Christianizing America, not re-nationalizing Christianity.”

Beck bolsters his argument by arguing that American nationalism is impossible because “America is not a true nation-state now” but is rather “a civilization-state.” That may be splitting hairs in the eyes of some, but he goes into a lengthy examination of American history to make that point.

Related: People of Faith Face Massive Challenges in 2024

The proposal that Beck offers to help restore a Christian civilization is one that’s as old as America itself: federalism. We’ve already seen with issues like abortion post-Roe that the states can easily serve as “laboratories of democracy.”

“In such a system, sorting on moral lines is natural, Beck explains. “Those who wish to live with Christian values (or at least their societal benefits) in their lives will do so, while others who do not can try their luck with Atheism or perhaps Islam, short of anarchy. The results will speak for themselves.”

Of course, we all know that the horse of federalism left the barn ages ago. And since the vast majority of us believers will never run for political office, that leaves us with the responsibility to change civilization by living faithful Christian lives. The Judeo-Christian ethic has stood the test of time, as Beck points out:

Advertisement

The West stands because of Christians, and until recently Christians have flourished in the West. From Rome to Britain to America, Christians have found value in a republican government, a charter of rights for citizens, and a healthy non-governmental religion of virtue, honor, and charity. An intellectually honest person with no personal axe to grind against Christianity will look at history, far and near, and see that traditional Christian values have upheld the installation of liberal principles in civic life. It’s not as if the Enlightenment or the Constitution somehow created order out of chaos—these ideas were themselves outgrowths of Christian civilization. We must preach Christianity’s contribution emphatically and unapologetically. But then we must go further. We must prove the truth of our words by our own lives; by the way we care for the bit of civilization we have been entrusted with—our homes and land, our children and spouses, our churches and cities, our enterprises and institutions.

We can improve this country — and this world — by living out our faith every day. Jesus preached in the Sermon on the Mount: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-17, ESV).

Advertisement

For me, that looks like living out my faith as a writer and editor, as a worship leader and greeter, and as a son, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor. That’s the life that God has called me to, and you have to live your faith in the calling that God has given you.

That’s how we become what Beck calls “a civilization Christianized not by mere laws or cultural artifacts, but by the genuine faith of the people who live there.” If we all live that way, the world will notice, and we’ll begin to see change in our neighborhoods, communities, and states — and even in the nation as a whole.