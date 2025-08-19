Meet the Three Democrats Who Murdered Ukraine

“It takes two to make a murder,” warned the infamous psychonaut Aldous Huxley. “There are born victims, born to have their throats cut, as the cut-throats are born to be hanged.”

In other words, we all have a role to play.

Although their mediums were different, Aldous Huxley and the rock band Journey reached the same conclusion: “Some will win, some will lose, some are born to sing the blues.” (But to be fair, Journey’s version was way catchier.)

There are predators and prey, villains and victims, and the former feasts on the latter. ‘Tis the way of the world. Been this way since the beginning of time, young Simba.

It’s also true in geopolitics.

Not all countries were blessed with “purple mountain majesties” or “amber waves of grain.” Some countries — and, sadly, some people — are cursed to sing the blues. Over and over again.

It’s almost never entirely their fault.

But partially their fault?

Absolutely. Nations bear responsibility for their decisions. Weak countries cannot take the same risks as strong countries. The same rule applies in the animal kingdom: When the predator screws up, he misses a meal; when the prey screws up, he is the meal.

Which is why predators and prey have vastly different survival strategies.

Look, if life were a Disney movie and a shark and a minnow became best friends, the absolute worst thing that could happen to the shark is, all the other fish might laugh at him. (Especially the clown fish.) So maybe his feelings are hurt.

But the worst thing that could happen to the minnow? That shark might get hungry!

This brings us to the current conflict in Ukraine, and the bloodiest, most brutal European war since the 1940s. The Democratic Party (and their cheerleaders in the media) are desperately seeking to derail President Trump’s diplomacy campaign, casting ANY forfeiture of Ukrainian territory as cowardly capitulation to Putin.

A few recent headlines:

But this war will not and cannot end without Ukraine ceding territory. Not at this point. The only way this could be avoided would be if the battlefield itself changes — and Ukrainian forces physically reconquer Crimea, Donbas, and more.

Which seems increasingly unlikely. If anything, Russia’s overwhelming advantage in size, population, and resources would probably become even more pronounced in a long, protracted war of attrition.

Maybe there’s a way to split the difference. (One thought I had: Why not a Hong Kong-esque 99-year treaty between Ukraine and Russia? That way, Ukraine doesn’t “permanently” forfeit any of its land, thus sidestepping Ukrainian constitutional concerns, but Russia’s immediate security issues would be resolved for the rest of our children’s lifetimes.) Maybe not. But either way, Ukraine’s borders are gonna look different.

You can’t win at the negotiating table what you’ve already lost on the battlefield! It just doesn’t work that way.

Still, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party have already cast their PR trap: Any loss of Ukrainian land will be framed as a big Putin victory — and further proof that Trump was a “Russian asset” all along.

That’s what tomorrow’s newspapers will say — but not the history books. The evidence is simply too great. Three men murdered Ukraine, and none of ‘em were named Trump.

These three men had much in common. They were all Americans. All were Democratic presidents — and they were well aware of Ukraine’s vulnerability — but for their own reasons, they pushed the Ukrainian people on a path that ultimately led to death, destruction, and the (potential) collapse of their country.

First Murderer: Bill Clinton

Our cigar-loving ex-president freely admitted his culpability:

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has said he feels a "personal stake" in Ukraine's war with Russia because of his role in persuading Kyiv to surrender nuclear weapons in the aftermath of the Cold War. "I feel a personal stake because I got them [Ukraine] to agree to give up their nuclear weapons," Clinton told Irish broadcaster RTÉ. "None of them believe that Russia would have pulled this stunt [invasion] if Ukraine still had their weapons," he said.

This seems to be a popular opinion in Ukraine:

Some Ukrainians have expressed the belief that Moscow would not have ordered its troops over the border into the country in February 2022 had Ukraine held onto these weapons. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko previously told Fox News as full-scale war broke out that "Ukraine is the only nation in human history which gave up the nuclear arsenal, the third biggest in the world in 1994." Kyiv did so "with guarantees of the U.S., the U.K., and the Russian Federation," Goncharenko added. "Where are these guarantees? Now we are bombed and killed."

I get why President Clinton did it: Nuclear proliferation is dangerous. During the 1990s, limiting the number of nations with nuclear weapons was in America’s national interests.

It just wasn’t in Ukraine’s national interests.

Second Murderer: Barack Obama

If your hats consist of tinfoil, have I got a doozy of a conspiracy for you: Imagine if President Trump was caught on a “hot” microphone telling the Russian president that he’d have “more flexibility” after the U.S. election… and then, two years later, did NOTHING when Russia invaded its neighbor.

Why, the liberal media would be outraged! They’d say it’s proof-positive that Trump was a Russian asset all along!

But that’s exactly what happened with President Obama. Here’s the footage. Notice his wink-nod-smile:

This was in March of 2012 — the same year Obama chastised Mitt Romney for naming Russia as our #1 geopolitical threat:

Then, two years later, the Russian military rolls into Crimea.

Say what you want about President Trump — and Lord knows, his enemies have — but there’s far more reason to believe Barack Obama was a Russian asset. That’s weird behavior.

Third Murderer: Joe Biden

During the four years of Trump’s first term, Russia invaded NONE of its neighbors. Then, one year, one month, and four days into President Biden’s term, Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering the current phase of the war.

Biden was the best friend Putin ever had!

First, Ol’ Joe declared war on fossil fuels:

All this was a godsend for Russia’s oil empire. European nations, including Germany, increased their dependence on cheap, reliable Russian petro.

It directly funded the Russian War Machine.

Next was the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The deterrence capacity of the American military flew straight out the window when the Taliban ran roughshod in Kabul, making mincemeat of our allies.

It was an international disgrace.

The third and final error was sleepwalking the Ukrainians into an unwinnable war with its much-larger neighbor by dangling the gift of NATO membership. On Dec. 9, 2021, Reuters ran this story: “Biden assures Zelenskiy that NATO membership in Ukraine's hands, Kyiv says.”

It explains so much:

U.S. President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Kyiv's bid to join the NATO military alliance was in its own hands, Zelenskiy's chief of staff said after the two leaders spoke on Thursday. Biden and Zelenskiy had a call two days after Biden held talks, opens new tab with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to defuse a crisis over Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Ukraine accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large scale military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.

Remember, this was way back in Dec. of 2021 — when Donald Trump was out of office, so the media could tell the truth about the dispute:

Russia denies planning any attack but accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behaviour, and has sought security guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion. Ukraine rejects any such guarantees as illegitimate and has sought reassurances that no deals about its future would be decided without its involvement. "President Biden said very clearly ... that any negotiations, any decisions that concern Ukraine, cannot be taken without Ukraine," Zelenskiy chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the 1+1 TV channel. "President Biden said very clearly that the decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO is the decision of the Ukrainian people only, this is a sovereign and independent Ukrainian state," he said. "And it depends on Ukraine and NATO members." [emphasis added]

Ukraine is a minnow nation. But because of Biden’s reckless rhetoric, they were emboldened into behaving like sharks. It was the exact wrong thing to do, and today, over a million Russians and Ukrainians are war casualties.

Clinton, Obama, and Biden. The three American presidents who murdered Ukraine.

And none of ‘em are named Trump.

Thank you for your consideration!