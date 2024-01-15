Whatchu Talkin’ ‘Bout, Willis? Fani Goes to Church to Grandstand.

Over the past week, we’ve published reams about the allegations against Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis, who has decided to try to make herself famous by targeting former president Donald Trump with questionable charges.

According to a motion filed by an attorney representing one of the co-defendants in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges against Trump and over a dozen other defendants, Willis hired Nathan Wade as a special counsel while she was allegedly carrying on an extramarital affair with him.

What makes Willis’ hiring of her alleged sneaky link Wade so egregious is that he has no experience prosecuting corruption cases. On top of the conflict of interest, as PJ Media’s own Athena Thorne reported, Wade met with representatives of the Biden administration to discuss the case.

It doesn’t take a brilliant legal mind to think that Willis could be in some major trouble, but that hasn’t stopped her from doubling down on defending her hiring decision — as well as pinning the blame exactly where you expect her to — while she spoke as the special guest at a historic Atlanta church on Sunday.

“In her first public remarks since the accusation was made in a court filing, Willis offered a vigorous defense of her leadership of the office and pushed back against critics,” the Associated Press reports. “She was received warmly by the congregation of Big Bethel AME Church as she spoke at a service a day before the holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.”

For starters, what part of MLK’s legacy involves the political persecution of your enemies? And, while we’ve heard the stories of Dr. King’s womanizing, I don’t imagine he ever spoke at a church while allegations of an improper relationship hung over his head.

Willis didn’t address her relationship with Wade during or after the church service — because wouldn’t that have been awkward? — but she defended her special counsel (with alleged benefits) as a “superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer.” And you wouldn’t be the least bit shocked that she also blamed the criticism of her and Wade on racism.

“I appointed three special counsels as is my right to do but they only attacked one," 11 Alive reported Willis saying.

She added, “They only questioned one. Isn’t it them playing the race card when they constantly think I need someone from some other jurisdiction to tell me how to do a job I’ve been doing for 30 years.”

Willis also spoke about how she “penned a letter to my heavenly Father” last week. (Side note, if I walked into a church and the speaker based the message on writing a letter to God, I’d probably walk out.) She complained to God that things were difficult for her as a public person — you know, just because she’s a black woman and not because she’s swimming in both alleged and proven conflicts of interest.

“You did not tell me as a woman of color, it would not matter what I did. My motive, my talent, my ability, and my character would be constantly attacked,” she told God.

She later said that she complained to the Lord about racism, asking God why people don’t see her unqualified special counsel and alleged lover the same way she does — you know, just because he’s black and not because he’s a creep who cheated on his wife and allegedly took advantage of that affair for career advancement.

Advertisement

“I’m just asking, God, is it that some will never see a Black man as qualified, no matter his achievements?” she griped to the Almighty.

This speech — I don’t dare call it a sermon because it was as self-serving as a speech can be — proves one thing: that Willis is heavily lacking in self-awareness. Also, none of the accounts that I read about her appearance at Big Bethel AME Church mentions her referencing scripture, though one report says she called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) by name. I don't know for sure if she used any scripture, but I do know that the Word of God wasn't prominent enough in her speech for the media to mention it.

I want to leave you with one big question: if this is a politician speaking at a church, why isn’t this “Christian nationalism”? If a Republican politician walks into a sanctuary or shares a scripture, it's "Christian nationalism," but Willis is a Democrat, so it’s (D)ifferent.