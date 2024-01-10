Strange Bedfellows: Another Fani Willis Hire Reveals the DA's Conflicts of Interest

On Tuesday, my friend and colleague Athena Thorne blew the lid open on the recent allegations that Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis has exhibited all sorts of unethical behavior in her ambitious efforts to nail Donald Trump and 18 others on RICO charges.

Advertisement

Athena wrote about how Willis hired her sneaky link Nathan Wade, a married man with whom the DA is allegedly carrying on an affair, as a special prosecutor for Operation Get Trump, even though Wade wasn't qualified for the role (as special prosecutor, not as Willis' "in case of need, break glass" guy). It gets even juicier.

"Willis signed Wade onto her Trump search-and-destroy team on Nov. 1, 2021," Athena wrote. "On Nov. 2, the fine, upstanding gentleman filed for divorce. Sources say their affair predated their business deal, and it continued through the years-long law-fare assault."

The allegations against Willis and Wade include the accusation that Wade met with representatives of the Biden administration about the case. Willis' prosecution of the former president was fishy enough on its own, but if her team was coordinating with the White House, it looks even worse.

Wade isn't the only Willis hire who reeks of conflict of interest. In its coverage of the accusations against Willis' office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution — one of the few mainstream media outlets to report the story — quoted the DA's spokesperson Pallavi Bailey that "the DA’s office will respond to Roman’s allegations 'through appropriate court filings.'”

Related: Looks Like the Georgia RICO Case Against Trump Just Imploded

Advertisement

Let's take a deeper look at Pallavi Bailey (née Purkayastha). Willis hired her in the summer of 2022, roughly the same time that the DA was knee-deep in her grand jury investigation of the Trump case.

A newsletter piece about Purkayastha shortly after her hire crowed about her political acumen. "Pallavi Purkayastha comes from a political strategy background and started her venture into Georgia politics as a volunteer with the Michelle Nunn for Senate campaign," it reads. Nunn is a doctrinaire far-leftist who traded on the name of her father Sam, a longtime conservative Democrat senator, in her failed 2014 campaign.

The newsletter goes on to highlight Bailey's Democrat activism: "She currently serves as a DNC Member for Georgia and Chair of a local PAC called Red Clay Democrats." The biography also can't resist some boilerplate left-speak, highlighting her "passion to see people from underrepresented communities sit at tables where decisions are made."

But here's the kicker: the newsletter explains that she was shacking up at the time with her fiancé Charlie Bailey, whom she later married. If Charlie Bailey's name sounds familiar, it's because he ran for lieutenant governor in 2022 and lost to Republican Burt Jones. Bailey was one of what the AP called a "slate of strong Democratic downballot candidates running in Georgia,” all of whom lost handily.

Advertisement

Willis actively campaigned for Bailey in 2022, and her involvement with his campaign led Judge Robert McBurney to bar Willis from investigating Jones due to her political conflict of interest. I wrote at the time that McBurney's "ruling may well have exposed Willis’ investigation as little more than political grandstanding and witch-hunting."

It's also worth noting that Pallavi Bailey's boss, Jeff Disantis, is an active Democrat political operative who owns a media firm that has raked in millions in ad buys from Democrat candidates. All of these shenanigans are taking place despite Fulton County's policy on conflicts of interest: "While Fulton County does not prohibit employees from holding other jobs, the following types of outside employment are prohibited: Employment that conflicts with the employee’s work schedule, duties and responsibilities or creates an actual or perceived conflict of interest..."

What's going on in Fulton County goes to show that Democrat-run political operations make strange bedfellows — literally in the case of Charlie and Pallavi Bailey and allegedly in the case of Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. That these conflicts of interest and how they taint the efforts to nail Donald Trump haven't blown up into a massive national story is a travesty. Let's make these people infamous!

Advertisement

Guess who’s never afraid to call out the left? That’s right, us! And you can help us expose the left and its ridiculousness by becoming a PJ Media VIP member.

These days, so many media outlets rely on big-name corporate donors, but we’re independent, which means we’re beholden to no one. And that means that your support means the world to us.

PJ Media VIPs get deeper dives into important issues as well as podcasts and an ad-free experience. VIPs also have a heck of a lot of fun.

VIP Gold gives you even more of the good stuff like access to all of the Townhall family of sites, including Hot Air, Twitchy, Townhall, Bearing Arms, and RedState, along with live chats.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today!