Bill Maher Goes Savage Against 'The View'

There's a funny thing about Bill Maher. He’s a leftist who usually says things I can’t stand but often makes statements that are spot on. I’ve commended and criticized him here at PJ Media plenty of times, and now, I can commend him again, this time for going absolutely savage on the hosts of ABC’s "The View.”

Despite his well-known liberal leanings and personal friendships with several co-hosts of the show, he has openly criticized it as a poor reflection of female representation in today’s political and cultural landscape.

On his "Club Random" podcast, while chatting with Drew Barrymore, Maher acknowledged his fondness for the hosts, especially Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, but was blunt about their effectiveness as spokeswomen.

He described "The View" as overwhelming and suggested that their commentary, particularly around elections, often does more harm than good.

I can’t argue with that.

Maher cited his May 2024 appearance on the show, during which he squared off with Sunny Hostin over Israel’s conflict with Hamas; Maher stood firmly behind Israel’s right to defend itself while lamenting the innocent lives lost in the crossfire.

Maher’s critiques go beyond merely disagreeing with their opinions; what he sees as the "stupid woke" mindset permeating the show visibly frustrates him. This frustration escalated after Goldberg drew a wildly inappropriate comparison in July 2024, when she claimed that black Americans face oppression akin to what women in Iran experience. Maher was incensed, deeming her remarks an example of the far left’s dangerous and inaccurate rhetoric.

He called it "infuriating," pointing out that he thinks such comparisons might have held some truth a century ago — wrong! — but certainly not in today’s America. This statement underscored Maher’s call for more grounded and practical discussions instead of the outrage-driven narratives that "The View" frequently promotes.

🚨 BILL MAHER GOES OFF ON THE VIEW



Maher: “I don’t know if they’re really the best advertisement for women.”



On his podcast with Drew Barrymore, Maher said the ABC hosts say things “not helpful” to elections — certainly not to electing Democrats.



HIGHLIGHTS🧵 pic.twitter.com/36HXFb2X2s — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) August 11, 2025

Maher’s assessment of the co-hosts of “The View” isn’t wrong, but it’s bizarre to think that Drew Barrymore was the person he expressed this to because she’s no better. I still remember when Barrymore debased herself two years ago when she knelt before Dylan Mulvaney, the man-child who dresses in women’s clothing and calls himself a girl, during an episode of her talk show when he was a guest, marking the one-year anniversary of his TikTok series "Days of Girlhood."

Critics widely panned Barrymore’s kneeling, essentially a gesture of reverence, coupled with her admission that she sometimes dislikes herself, as a humiliating display that undermined biological women. Maher’s takedown of “The View” might be on point, but delivering it to Barrymore strips it of any moral high ground.

The women of "The View" engage in shallow activism, but Barrymore has shown that she’s cut from the same cloth. If Maher sees “The View” as a caricature of female discourse, Barrymore embodies that same hollowness, wrapped in a friendlier package.

When even a leftist like Bill Maher calls out the shameless woke nonsense on "The View," you know the rot runs deep.