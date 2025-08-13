Smoking Gun Docs Show Barack Obama Approved Ultimate Cover-Up of Russiagate

Barack Obama ordered the ultimate cover-up of the Russiagate affair from the Oval Office to deny Donald Trump his civil rights and ruin his presidency in pursuit of one of the biggest lies ever told to the American people.

It wasn't too long ago that would have been called a news story, hence that Watergate-era throwback headline.

While trying to get their next gotcha story formed against a man who was the next "Hitler" or "Mussolini" in their next Watergate-like scoop, they lost the plot and missed the big story: Barack Obama ordered the ultimate cover-up to smear his successor, Donald Trump, as a Russian spy, of his civil rights.

Documents released by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard support the claim that Barack Obama ordered the cover-up from the Oval Office. We already understand that Obama knew Russiagate was a Hillary Clinton contrivance that cost millions of dollars based on meetings in July 2016 and September 2016. We already knew that Clinton was the only 2016 presidential candidate using Russians, including a suspected spy. That's quite a "reset," Hill.

Let's take a look at the documents released by the DNI that show that, but for Barack Obama ordering his intelligence agency heads to change the result of the Intelligence Community Assessment, Donald Trump would have been able to at least defend himself against Russian collusion allegations. Maybe it would have gone down into the annals of October Surprises.

The DNI's timeline tells the tale that it was only after Obama gave the order to change the intelligence that the cover-up came into full flower as an information operation against a sitting president of the United States. Obama's intelligence agencies, already doing their part to push the bogus story along, were given carte blanche after Obama "supercharged" the newly faked intelligence assessment.

Aug. 31, 2016 — A DHS official tells former DNI James Clapper that there was “no indication of a Russian threat to directly manipulate the actual vote count.”

Sept. 2, 2016 — The FBI requests that the whistleblower’s pre-election assessment on alleged Russian election activity in an upcoming, pre-election ICA be “softened,” given that the FBI was“uncomfortable” implying that there was “definitive information that Russia does intend to disrupt our elections.”

Sept. 9, 2016 — An ODNI and PDB official says that an upcoming PDB should make clear that Russia “probably is not trying…to influence the election by using cyber means” to target election infrastructure. Several IC officials agree.

Sept. 12, 2016 — The IC publishes an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on cyberthreats to the election. The report finds “foreign adversaries do not have and will probably not obtain the capabilities to successfully execute widespread and undetected cyber attacks” on election infrastructure.

[Not on the director's timeline: Oct. 21, 2016 The first of four FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrants issued to surveil a Trump campaign associate in 2016 was authorized for Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign. The warrant was officially approved on Oct. 21, 2016.]

Nov. 6, 2016 — Donald J. Trump defeats Hillary Clinton and wins the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

Dec. 7, 2016 — The IC is working on a new PDB examining the potential impact of cyber hacks on the election results. DNI Clapper’s office develops talking points based on the PDB’s findings: “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the USPresidential election outcome” or “We have no evidence of cyber manipulation of election infrastructure intended to alter results.”

Dec. 8, 2016 — IC officials discuss the draft PDB, which finds that “Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.” The group also decides the PDB will be published the following day, due to“high administration interest.”

Hours later: Without explanation, FBI Director Comey says he won't go along with this assessment that the Russians didn't impact the election and will be drafting a dissent.

Hours later: Later in the afternoon, a senior PDB official kills the PDB “based on some new guidance.” The post-election PDB, which once again assessed that Russia did not hack the election, was never published.

Dec. 9, 2016 — The Obama White House gathers top cabinet officials for a National Security Council Principals Committee (PC) Meeting. James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Brian McKeon, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, and Avril Haines are among those in attendance.

After the meeting, in an email titled “POTUS Tasking on Russia Election Meddling,” Director of National Intelligence James Clapper’s assistant sends an email to ODNI leaders tasking them with the creation of an “assessment per the President’s request.” ODNI leads the effort, along with the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, and the DHS.





After the meeting: That same day, Deep State officials in the IC begin leaking blatantly false intelligence to the Washington Post, as proven by the unpublished PDB and previous IC products, claiming that Russia used “cyber means” to influence “the outcome of the election.”

Later that evening, another leak to the Washington Post falsely alleges that the CIA “concluded in a secret assessment that Russia intervened” in the election to help President Trump.

Dec. 14, 2016 — IC officials again leak to the media, this time claiming that IC officials believe “with a high level of confidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in the “U.S. Election Hack.”

Dec. 16, 2016 — Though President Obama admits that there is no “evidence of machines being tampered with” during the election, he says he was concerned that potential hacks “could hamper vote counting and affect the actual election process.”

After he left office, Obama continued to lie on multiple occasions that the Russians had hacked the 2016 election and influenced the outcome. Hillary Clinton did the same. Both know their claims are lies. Soon, they will know they did it in furtherance of a conspiracy when they get subpoenaed to speak to a grand jury in Florida, God willing.

If it hadn't been for Barack Obama re-tasking his intelligence community to change the intelligence assessment to further the conspiracy of Russiagate and give it official cover, what would have happened? We cannot even imagine what would have changed had Hillary Clinton not contracted for the fake Russian operation using the services of a discredited MI6 operative and at least one suspected Russian spy to give us images of hookers peeing on beds that we can never erase. We can only guess at the disastrous foreign and domestic policy impacts that having a "Russian spy" as a president would have had on our country. We know we've never seen such divisiveness and hatred on display in recent history.

Who knows what this cover-up emboldened our enemies — foreign and domestic — to do? In the latest episode of the Adult in the Room Podcast, I talked with former federal prosecutor John O'Connor, who's an expert on both Watergate and Russiagate. He considers the cost this scandal has had on the country and how Watergate pales in comparison. See it below. Our interview starts about 30 minutes in.

But the conspiracy started by Hillary, and whose water was carried by John Brennan, Susan Rice, James Clapper, Ben Rhodes, James Comey, may not have been as corrosive had it not been for President Barack Obama's order to change the intelligence assessment by 180º and hide the real assessment in the bowels of the National Intelligence Agency.

He ordered the continued cover-up to destroy Donald Trump.

Words used to mean something. History used to mean something. For whatever reason, however, words and history surrounding the Russia collusion hoax, or Russiagate as I've been referring to it here, have left the nation's media completely and willingly verklempt. They can't bring themselves to tell the truth because that would mean admitting they were wrong and having to give back their journalism trophies received under false circumstances. They want the next Watergate BOMBSHELL! but ignore the real story of Russiagate, one of the biggest stories of their journalistic careers, perhaps only next to missing the one about Joe Biden's brain dissolving into a puddle before their eyes.

For those smug Obama fans who contend that, thanks to lawfare against Trump, we now know Obama has presidential immunity, not so fast. That Trump v. United States Supreme Court decision didn't give them what their Haloed One needs. That decision separated immunity into three categories: absolute immunity to do the essential job as president, presumed immunity for other official acts, and no immunity for private acts.

Obama might need to sell one of his mansions to cover his legal fees.





