And There It Was — One Sentence in Declassified Docs Proves We All Were Censored to Protect Hillary

It's hard to fathom the evil that led to creating fake intelligence to frame then-presidential candidate Donald Trump as a Russian spy and traitor to his country. We've seen in recently declassified documents that Hillary Clinton didn't do this alone. She commanded dozens, if not hundreds, of willing participants, including the George Soros foundation, President Barack Obama, the FBI, the weaponized intelligence agencies, and others, to bring Donald to his knees.

Buried deep in the latest tranche of declassified documents called the Durham annex report, however, a deep state hawk has found something that is equally or more evil than changing intelligence to manipulate one election's outcome. They created a way to take over elections in perpetuity.

Mike Benz, a former State Department official in the Trump 45 administration who now runs the Foundation for Freedom Online, found what is tantamount to the Rosetta stone for the Censorship Industrial Complex.

And it's right here: "The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue. Say something like a critical infrastructure threat for the election to feel menace [sic] since both POTUS and VPOTUS have acknowledged the fact [that] IC would speed up searching for evidence that is regrettably still unavailable."

In a series of posts on X, Benz laid out why this sentence from an email from a Soros Open Society Eurasian official told the story of how they planned to get Trump even after they'd lost the election. They magic'd up a system whereby elections would now become "critical infrastructure" run by the feds.

The “Critical Infrastructure” Hoax And How It Permanently Altered The Course Of American History 🧵 https://t.co/qXev04WQOh pic.twitter.com/EvS6ETEXoj — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 31, 2025

It is no coincidence both the cooked crooked intelligence community report launching Russiagate and the DHS federal takeover of elections as "critical infrastructure" (citing the same-day Russiagate intelligence assessment) BOTH happened on January 6, 2017. That was the SAME day Democrats' hail mary last-ditch plot to stop Trump's election certification failed, and Trump's win was certified. With no options left to stop Trump's presidency, they didn't even wait a day to launch what appeared to be their Plan B: if Trump can't be stopped from becoming President, immediately hobble his presidency that same day the presidency was inevitable.

When their efforts to halt the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2017, didn't work, they went to Plan B, "tak[ing] over state-level control of voting systems."

"And in fact," he wrote, "that is exactly the time sequence of how it played out on January 6, 2017."

First, at 1:41pm, Congress certified Trump’s election win. Then, with Trump’s win now final and no hope left for the intelligence community to obstruct it, [T]hen suddenly, magically, the entire joint US intelligence community assessment drops just 4 hours later, with a report directly insinuating Trump’s win was illegitimate because Russia intervened to help Trump win. Then, suddenly, magically, DHS just 30 minutes after that swoops in with a permanent unilateral federal designation that it has taken over state-level control of voting systems — which we’d had in this country for 230 years — citing the intelligence community’s [fake] new report, which ODNI and CIA clearly held back until the very moment Trump was certified President so his very first hours begin with him immediately tarred as illegitimate and possibly criminal.

8. And in fact, that is exactly the time sequence of how it played out on January 6, 2017. First, at 1:41pm, Congress certified Trump’s election win. Then, with Trump’s win now final and no hope left for the intelligence community to obstruct it, then suddenly, magically, the… pic.twitter.com/lffhPW8jtY — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 1, 2025

Benz says that the second- and third-order effects of this decision to change the rules and declare elections to be a "critical infrastructure" gave the deep state the predicate to federalize our elections for the first time since 1789. But it also did something else. In the name of keeping this "critical infrastructure" sacrosanct, it gave the ones and zeros embedded in the deep state carte blanche to censor anyone who had an opinion that questioned elections.

When DHS created their Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency—we have 'security' in our name twice because we care so much about security—OK now we can control elections and 'cyber' in their name gave them a predicate to go after tweets and Facebook posts, and YouTube videos and TikTok videos and Reddit posts. It gave them the legal predicate to completely burn the U.S. Constitution.

We at PJ Media and other conservative outlets felt the effects of this censorship. Suddenly, it was as if Lois Lerner were in charge of speech. People, mostly conservatives, were booted from Twitter 1.0. YouTube became a minefield of speech dragnets and censorship police. One social media company was shut down because posts by users were deemed dangerous. Suddenly, the news was sanitized to avoid getting canceled.

The FBI began weekly meetings with Twitter and kept close tabs on other social media such as Facebook. Misinformation and disinformation police, called "fact checkers," were deployed to censor speech. Entire university programs were set up to offer disinformation degrees.

Universities began getting fat grants to come up with ways to creatively censor words, phrases, and stories that the woke mob refused to abide by. The deep state and intelligence communities used the media to "prebunk" stories they knew would reverberate through political circles before the election, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Hillary Clinton can complain all she wants about 2016 being a stolen election, and the next federal election for president occurred in 2020, the one that the new cyber "expert" CISA director claimed was the "safest" one in U.S. history... because the feds were in charge.

He wrote that the real January 6 insurrection occurred in 2017 when the deep state rigged the rules to depict Trump, as Hillary called him, an "illegitimate president." And did it ever. That insurance policy paid dividends. Democrats arranged a special counsel accusing Trump of being a spy, the Ukraine hoax, two impeachments, and a partridge in a pear tree.

It's a miracle Donald Trump got anything done.

That was the plan.

That was the plan.

