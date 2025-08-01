West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Another Lefty 'ICE Kidnapping' Story Is Blown Wide Open

Welcome back to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week we were treated to another hoax by the left about the immigration cops' "kidnapping" of another innocent, "hard-working" man who just happened to be in the U.S. illegally. These stories, like the race hoaxes we've become accustomed to seeing staged on college campuses, are beginning to make some of us wonder: If you have to make up stories, how bad is the program, anyway?

First, however, let's examine the real-world impact of the hoax stories on hysterical Karens on the streets of America.

Did you hear the one about Lulu Karen?

Earlier this week, I told you the story about Lulu Karen Saw ICE Agents at the Home Depot and Lost Her Mind, a story of the woman who screamed and attempted to interfere with federal officers from the DEA, ATF, ERO (ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers), and DHS making arrests at a Home Depot parking lot in Encinitas, Calif. Two men reportedly arrested. If you cup your hand over your ear and squint your eyes in concentration, you can still hear her.

I bring her up again to make the point that if there are federal officers from the DEA and ATF, along with the border cops, arresting people, there might be a reason for it. Officers make mistakes or are re-tasked to other jobs, of course, but there might be a reason behind a swarm of federal officers with guns strapped to their legs picking out only two men at the Depot. To wit: maybe they were looking for these two for another reason than simply seeking a landscaper gig.

With that in mind, allow me to introduce "Paco."

Paco's not here, man.

Paco is a decent family man just trying to scratch out a living at his "organic farm" and auto repair businesses near Washington's state capitol of Olympia.

Paco came into the public's consciousness when The Olympian ran a story about how the mean officers of ICE took him away from his family and threw him in ICE's Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma. MSN picked up the story, and in a shorter time than it takes to say "hoax," a GoFundMe page set up for Paco by a "neighbor and close friend" had raised more than $12,000. Someone even found a hand-sketched drawing of the beloved Paco riding a horse.

We learn from independent reporter Brandi Kruse, however, that Paco's name and that sketch are phony.

Paco is Yussef Zarate-Borbon, who is wanted for murder in Mexico. He was arrested and is being sent home because, according to ICE, he "violated the terms of his admission to the U.S."

Now we know why Carissa Miller swapped out his real photo for a poorly AI generated “sketch.” She didn’t want people to easily recognize or identify who “Paco” is because he was wanted for murder. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2025

Hoax and hate

The hoaxes are real and have real-world effects. ICE just launched a huge recruiting campaign. More agents are being hired because of the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill. How much more difficult is this recruiting effort, however, because of the phony stories and hate?

America has been invaded by criminals and predators.



We need YOU to get them out. https://t.co/tqZ8y0E36q pic.twitter.com/7CVqGG6uLy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 29, 2025

Recently, I told you about another elaborate "ICE kidnapping" hoax in California in the story Lady 'Kidnapped by ICE!' Was the Left's Border Star. Now She's Starring in a DOJ Indictment.

And what these phony stories do is they worry the populace and embolden dumb politicians to gin up the hate, as happened in this story: City Official in LA County Calls for Street Gangs to Rise Up Against ICE.

We see a cavalier attitude about the safety of officers in this story about the California Congressman Accused of Doxxing ICE Agent to Angry Mob or in the one about the union boss who lied about what ICE agents were really doing near an L.A. Home Depot in this story SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?

The politicians who fail to explain the context of some of these busts are doing so to hide their motives, which I talked about in this story: The Left Is Hiding Something Truly Evil With Its BIG LIE About the LA Riots.

And don't forget that the left is sponsoring the protests and riots. I talked about this in Who's Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? and the story Saboteurs Busted for Spiking Tires of LA ICE Vehicles. But Wait, What About Those Bags?

I'm not saying all of the arrests are of very bad actors or that some mistakes aren't made, but 70% of the arrestees are bad hombres who need to go back home. These arrests are why the murder rate is down 17% in the first six months of Trump's term.

Calling 911 on 'FireAid'

When we found out that only non-profits and not individual fire victims were given the $100,000,000.00 from FireAid concerts (Sorry, L.A. Fire Victims, the NGO Borg Ate Your FireAid Money), we thought it was a USAID scam all over again. Maybe it is.

California Rep. Kevin Kiley has been beating the war drums over this and discovered that FireAid has retained a top law firm to account for where all the money has gone. They'll get back to us in the next few months, just in time for another January firestorm.

I've received a letter from FireAid. They've hired a law firm to conduct "a comprehensive review of FireAid’s governance and grantmaking." This includes "assessing whether recipient organizations are using funds in alignment with FireAid’s stated purpose and commitments." pic.twitter.com/yfotoa6ifx — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 29, 2025

Oregon students to receive Yelp review-like 'grades'

Student scores have been tanking for years under Oregon's treacherous teachers union regime. After COVID, things got downright subterranean.

To hide the collapse of student scores over the years, Oregon has banished higher graduation standards and watered-down curricula. But behold, now school poohbahs have seized upon a new idea to hide the bad scores: Yelp-like reviews instead of grades.

From my friends at Oregon Catalyst:

Oregon middle school (8th) scores ranked 38th in math and 31st in reading. Now, Portland Middle Schools wish to throw away long-standing A-F grades to obscure the problem. In replace [sic] of grade[s] they plan to implement “assessments”, so teachers will provide Yelp-like reviews to children. Like Yelp you get a review, but unlike Yelp you will not see any 5-star rating. This un-rated (all verbiage review) scheme takes the clarity out of grading. It promotes pushing failing students into the next level where they will just fail even more. It also is a bureaucratic burden to teachers. This is coming from an Oregon school system that has one of the shortest school years in America.

As a kid in Portland schools, I always appreciated the teachers' comments on my report cards, but we also received grades.

Wouldn't it be nice if schools paid attention to education instead of fads?

🎶Letters, we get letters... and comments🎶

We get a letter from Fred in Iowa about my story this week about President Trump Dismantling the Disastrous and Cynical Homeless Industrial Complex.

Greetings:

I enjoy your columns. Looking at your picture, you are not, but it's possible you are old enough to remember when people talked about things like the government welfare agency supervisors doing anything they could to increase the number of people they supervised because it was a status symbol among the "GS crowd." I have not heard the situation mentioned for several years now, so perhaps the topic became such an embarrassment those [sic] involved squelched it. There was once a song titled "Welfare Cadillac" which was pretty much smothered because it embarrassed some folks...

Now we hear the NGOs supposedly working with homeless folk may have an incentive to increase the trade. As you point out, least [sic] this time the attraction is easily understood. YENOM! Hopefully, I am not on a desert island all by myself, but I am very glad to learn someone has the intestinal fortitude to bring it up!

Bravo!

Fred Clark

Iowa

They haven't ruined everything—yet

