California Congressman Accused of Doxxing ICE Agent to Angry Mob

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has accused a California congressman of outing the identity of an agent to an angry, violent mob gathered outside a Ventura County pot farm that had criminal illegal aliens and children working on it. The mob outside the Glass House Farms pot fields pummeled ICE agents with rocks and other objects, obstructed officers from leaving, and bloodied up at least one agent.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) was treated by the mob as a conquering hero when he tried to big-foot his way past federal officers at a big pot farm bust, where children and Joe Biden's "unaccompanied minors" were working the fields. Carbajal, a congressional representative in the California coastal area full of nurseries and farms, previously has done some chest beating over how awful it is that agents wearing "military garb" — there's that phrase again — to "break up families" and create "fear" in the lives of "residents." He's not a fan.

Here he is, armed with a business card, trying to break through the line of armed federal officers to do "congressional oversight" of the pot farm bust. Carbajal was wearing a congressional jacket, which didn't grant him the "do you know who I am?" access he was hoping for. He was turned away.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) gets rejected by DHS when he tries to go past the line in Carpinteria, CA, on Friday. ICE was conducting a raid on a nearby illegal cannabis farm.



He then took the ID card from an ICE agent and gave it to rioters to doxx the agent.



Prosecute Carbajal! pic.twitter.com/1JbUlcIM4N — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 13, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Carbajal wasn't just a benign presence at the violent protest but was a participant.

"Representative Salud Carbajal was part of a violent mob of protestors attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility," an ICE social media post put it. "He cites 'peaceful' protestors, when in fact these rioters were launching rocks at officers, injuring at least one ICE employee who was left bloody," the X post claimed.

And then here's where Carbajal also went sideways with the law. "According to agents on the ground, the congressman doxed that same ICE employee by sharing his business card with members of the violent mob," ICE posted. The message continued, "THIS is precisely the rhetoric that has led to orchestrated attempts to murder officers and a 700% increase in officer assaults." The message concluded with, "May the congressman’s constituency always remember he chooses violence over the rule of law."

Rep. Salud Carbajal was part of a violent mob of protestors attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement as they executed a criminal search warrant at a marijuana facility. He cites “peaceful” protestors, when in fact these rioters were launching rocks at officers, injuring at… https://t.co/yPNkcXOqkC — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 13, 2025

No, the representative didn't mention the fact that one of his "peaceful" protesters pulled a gun and started shooting at the federal officers. A $50,000 reward for this shooter's capture has been offered by the feds.

Carbajal held up a piece of what he called shrapnel from a less-than-lethal gas projectile that the ICE officers deployed to break up the mob and castigated the officers for it hitting a child who was "in the crowd." As we've seen, these can be dangerous. See January 6 if you have any questions about this. But I have a question: Are these leftists OK with child slavery in the fields and using them as human shields?

"I only got a card from a government relations person and asked me if I wanted information to call Los Angeles," he claimed. It's unclear if that's the same card shared with the mob or if he has outed yet another person.

After the bust, in which 391 illegal aliens were arrested or detained, Carbajal admitted he was checking social media posts that revealed the ICE bust was underway, and he made tracks to the site to do "congressional oversight."

"There was a crowd of protests [sic] and it was overkill," he said. No, not of the number of protesters, but the number of ICE agents who were at the scene. He accused the ICE officers of "creating an untenable, incendiary circumstance where they could have got members of the public and THEMselves hurt." He accused ICE of "pouring gasoline on the flames of the situation," which wouldn't have been a "situation" had not the mob been called out to create it.

NEW: Dem Rep. Salud Carbajal accused of doxing an ICE agent & sharing his information with violent protesters who then targeted that same ICE agent & hit him with rocks.



Criminal.



“Carbajal was part of a violent mob of protestors attempting to obstruct federal law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/qtrey0q6st — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2025

And this is where I think it began to dawn on the good congressman that being in a state of perpetual outrage because he wasn't given immediate information about the raid, isn't a defense for doxxing an ICE agent. He claimed that ICE was overreacting, distorting, and using a "disproportionate use of force." He said the rock-throwing crowd was "peaceful."

This is a blatant attempt to distort what occurred in Carpinteria. DHS and ICE conducted their raid using a disturbing and disproportionate level of force, both on the farm workers they were targeting and the peaceful protesters who gathered to defend their neighbors. I witnessed… pic.twitter.com/iETpaYTgxm — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) July 14, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted some of the 361 people who were arrested, such as these angels.

Roman Izquierdo—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted of kidnapping, attempted rape and attempted child molestation. ICE previously deported him in 2006. Juan Duarte-Velasquez—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted of rape and a DUI. Jose Orellana—an illegal alien from El Salvador—who has been convicted of a DUI and a hit-and-run with property damage. Adriana Gonzalez-Gonzalez—an illegal alien from Mexico—who has been convicted three times for burglary and a DUI.

Congressional reps and leftist senators have called for unmasking ICE. I can see their point on wanting to know who's using police powers. That's a big responsibility. But there's no altruistic, civil liberties motive for these fake calls for transparency.

These so-called "leaders" have never called for unmasking Antifa and BLM protesters doing actual harm to our country and to local and federal officers. And worse, they pretend not to know the real-world consequences of these officers getting outed and doxxed. Besides the Antifa terrorists coming to harm these officers and harass their families, consider the potential violence of Mexican cartels, some of whom have a hand in the marijuana farms and drug labs.

They're not nice people, and those elected officials know it. Why are they trying to get ICE agents killed?

Some elected officials like lawbreakers better than they do their own legal constituents. And so it goes.