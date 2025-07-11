West Coast, Messed Coast™ — ICE Is 'Gestapo' Sent by 'Hitler'

¡Bienvenidos! to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week your humble correspondent will take a look at how the Democrats are desperately clinging to their slaves for the second time in American history and how they won’t be find their political G-spot until there’s blood in the streets — preferably the blood of a federal ICE officer.

And as this week’s top story points out, they nearly succeeded in California, when, as the news media pointed out, a “protester” fired at ICE officers on the streets. Another California city votes to use taxpayer money to send Door Dash-like meals to known illegal aliens.

Wow.

Who’s cheering on the violence? The Democrats have made encouraging insurrection against the Border Patrol and ICE officers their strategic communications message, leading to what they hope is electoral success in 2026.

ICE is “Gestapo” sent by “Hitler”

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ politicians flew their freak flags by calling for open rebellion against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal called it “inspiring” to obstruct immigration enforcement. She dismissed border law enforcers as “deranged.”

Washington State Democrats called for official insurrection, calling on illegal aliens to “resist any cooperation that enables ICE to carry out its raids.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass hit a new low when she demonstrated this week that she cares more about ICE running an operation against cartels rather than the cartels themselves. I noted this upside-down inanity in Remember the Time LA Mayor Karen Bass Barged Into MacArthur Park and Ordered the MS-13 to Leave?

The entire San Diego congressional delegation decried the ICE raids, calling them “cruel.” None of this collection of Democrats acknowledged that it’s cruel to put the burden of supporting these illegal aliens is cruel. Nor did they say that it’s cruel that Americans’ franchise—their votes— have been diluted because of the census apportionment scam.

The unknown U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-illweed) told Kerry Picket of The Washington Times that he didn’t feel the least bit responsible for violence against ICE or riots by illegal aliens that Democrats condoned. Ignoring the fact that ICE isn’t required to possess warrants to kick out criminal aliens, but are getting them anyway, the man named to Kamala Harris’s seat because it was his turn, lied, “It would be helpful the way the Trump administration tried to enforce immigration law, respect due process, civil liberties, and that agents would identify themselves as law enforcement.”

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom played hype man for the lofo set by claiming immigration actions took “a wrecking ball to our Founding Fathers' historic project,” and warned that“ democracy is under assault before our eyes." You're welcome to your opinions, morons, but please stop lying to the American people to foment hatred.

Newsom typically didn’t apply the same standard to people breaking the law to come to this country and his political party's release of millions of complete strangers into the country.

If Americans are serious about controlling the flow of illegal aliens into the country, take away the Democrats’ rigged census scam that apportions congressional representation to non-citizens.

This behavior by the Democrats, who “othered" and caricatured Donald Trump for years as a foreign spy, Hitler, and an autocrat, resulted in two official assassination attempts against him, one nearly succeeding.

Democrats have increased the threats and overt lies as the violence grows.

Democrats fight feds to keep their slaves... again

This stomach-turning story out of that Ventura County, Calif., pot farm is one for the ages.

Federal search warrants were served at the Glass House pot farm for using illegal child labor. These are Joe Biden’s unaccompanied minors who, if past is prologue, are working off their debt to the Mexican drug cartels to bring them illegally over the border.

Here’s a look at the ten underage workers and Newsom’s reaction to the tense standoff, which included ICE officers’ vehicles being pummeled by rocks and other trash thrown by “protesters.”

Federal agents just rescued these 10 minors, 8 of who are unaccompanied, who were being used for child labor at a weed farm in Gavin Newsom’s California



Thank you ICE and BP! pic.twitter.com/sBb9afBX26 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Catherine wrote about it in her piece ICE Finds Child Laborers at California Pot Farm; Newsom Protests Raid.

Gov. Newsom shared a video clip ostensibly of the ICE raid on X, sobbing, “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.” What Gov. Hairdo neglected to mention is that the children were reportedly there because they were serving as underage workers. Newsom is literally trying to demonize federal officers for uncovering what appears to be a child trafficking operation. The Department of Homeland Security responded, “Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?”

A four-hour-long video of the raid and standoff was posted to YouTube.

"Protester" fires gun at feds

And it's this video where the local ABC News affiliate apparently discovered that one of the men doing the left's favorite activity, "resisting," moved from protester to attempted murderer.

The feds have offered a $50,000 reward to find this guy, who drew a gun and shot at ICE officers during the tense aftermath of the Glass House marijuana farm in Ventura County.

BREAKING: Anti-ICE protester just PULLED A GUN on ICE agents in California



Will @GavinNewsom condemn this??



ICE agents are facing a 700% increase in assaults!



This is insane! More people need to start getting arrested for impeding ICE! pic.twitter.com/iiCexOd5Av — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 202

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says he wants this domestic terrorist locked up.

FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo. The shooting occurred on 7/10/25 at approximately 2:26pm on Laguna Rd between Wood Rd and Las Posas Rd.… pic.twitter.com/XG94sTQEVR — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 11, 2025

Door Dash for all illegals

Another contender for dumbest luxury belief is Culver City, Calif., whose city council just approved using $50,000 of taxpayer funds to send Door Dash to illegal aliens too frightened to leave the house.

Culver City Council, CA just approved a $50K grant to nonprofits to deliver food to illegal aliens hiding from ICE raids who are too scared to leave their housepic.twitter.com/2PmraJQTqE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Using government to fund someone's charitable giving isn't good government; it's theft.

Tough call?

A Tustin, Calif., landscaper, who is illegally in the country and who was caught in an ICE raid last month, will be released from ICE custody while he fights for a change in status. He’s married to an American woman and has fathered three young men who are active duty U.S. Marines.

Video of the Orange County ICE raid showed Narciso Barranco getting roughed up by officers after he threatened them with his weed whacker. The incident caught the attention of the Orange County Bishop, who went to court to argue for Barranco to apply again for “parole in place,” a way to stay in the country for the parents of active duty American troops.

Narciso Barranco with his 3 Marine sons. pic.twitter.com/i8JhjXp7WP — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 27, 2025

Where’s the loop of this video?

I just got a look at a video of this L.A. rioter who was dropping explosives on police from the roof of a building last month.

A cop shoots back with a less-than-lethal munition, which may make this insurrectionist reconsider doing it ever again.

Chants of “Peaceful Protest!” ring out as demonstrators on the roof drop fireworks on police. This prompted officers to return fire, striking one of the men in the face with a crowd control munition.



I was also hit with what I believe is a pepper ball and something made of… pic.twitter.com/Y8BZNxvE29 — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025

Class reunion

The months of June and July have been highlighted by reunions of my star turn as a Princess of Rosaria and my high school class reunion.

Discovering that a fellow Rose Festival Princess was a horror film star was one of the highlights of this strange reunion journey to my hometown of Portland, Ore., I'll write about this in the future.

My high school reunion was held in our old school, since transformed into a music venue and beloved eatery... and meeting place for Antifa.

A look at the group gathering outside Portland's Revolution Hall before a march through the city protesting police brutality and the death of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0JEynx5FoT — Tristan Fortsch (@tristanCF) June 3, 2020

I won't bore you with too many details, but I do want to assure my school friend, Terry, who knows who he is, that I'm over him calling me fat in 8th grade.

I got to introduce my husband to my first boyfriend. We heard about his amazing daughter.

Thursday night, I was reminded of how we telegraph our passions early, and some of us were fortunate enough to turn them into careers.

We arrived early to see if we could help, and there he was, my old friend theater pal Doug ("Citizen!"), standing on a ladder, putting up our old theater posters. After becoming a fixture in school theater, he has spent a career in television production in L.A.

And seeing my old photography buddy, Richard, using an iPhone was, yes, startling. Of course, I use one too, but he and our friend Raymond shall forever shoot black and white film using their shop-worn SLRs.

I finally broke down and got a Nikon DSLR (couldn't afford the Canon I wanted), but I will forever be wedded to my old Nikon F-100. I've got the film sitting in my fridge to prove it. I still haven't gotten my Dad's old medium format camera to work yet, but the 120 is next to my Portra in the fridge when I do.

They haven’t ruined everything — yet