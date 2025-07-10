Yes, We've Seen This Type of Antifa Ambush Attack on ICE Before, and You'll Never Guess Where

Victoria Taft | 10:21 AM on July 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As long-time readers know, attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices aren't new, especially in the Pacific Northwest, the heart of Antifastan. If it's not the near-nightly attacks on the ICE office in Portland, it's gathering at the regional ICE detention center in Tacoma, Wash., to bray and distract ICE agents. And it's in Tacoma, in 2019, where we see a model for the ambush that occurred on July 4 in Texas. 

Advertisement

Granted, the Texas attempted assassinations this week were a stepped-up version of what happened six years ago.

Last week, ten saboteurs, outfitted in black tactical gear, attacked the ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. They showered the facility with fireworks to draw agents out of the Prairieland Detention Center. When police responded to the attack, a nearby sniper shot an officer in the neck. That officer miraculously survived. 


The ten are all charged with multiple federal crimes, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The FBI is looking for an eleventh attacker, an ex-Marine reservist, Benjamin Song, who was given a less-than-honorable discharge. AR-15-type rifles registered to Song were found in the woods near the ICE facility. 

The attackers on the ICE detention facility in Tacoma in 2019 attempted to use similar distractions to set up an ambush. 

Then, one man, Willem van Spronsen, a 69-year-old Antifa activist and member of the John Brown Gun Club, an Antifa-related gun group, attacked the ICE facility by trying to stage an explosion at the facility's propane tank, in order to draw out agents and shoot them. He also hoped the explosion would free people locked inside the ICE facility. 

Advertisement

Instead, von Spronsen was shot graveyard dead by four Tacoma Police officers who responded to the early morning attack, opening fire when he refused to drop his rifle.  

Von Spronson was feted as a hero and martyr by his comrades who wished him to "rest in power," their empty version of  "thoughts and prayers."

Sometimes, you'll see his name tagged at Antifa operations like this one in June, when Antifa activists tried to block ICE agents from leaving the facility with illegal aliens.

Advertisement

This post from Antifa Watch notes that von Spronson came armed with flares and other explosives to set off an explosion using the exposed propane tank, but that the episode has been rewritten to downplay his ultimate aim: to kill ICE agents. 

We shouldn't be surprised when Antifa and their anarchist comrades arm-up to commit violence. They've been doing it for years and have their own gun club. They're seldom unarmed. 

At PJ Media, we like to add a little context to the news and tell you what we think you need to know. Right now, we're offering a great discount on our PJ Media VIP Memberships. You'll be able to comment on our stories in an ad-free environment and get 60% off the price. Use the promo code FIGHT to get it when you use this link to get your deal.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN RIGHTS ICE TEXAS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Loony Left Would Be Protesting Something Even if Kamala Had Won Stephen Kruiser
Saboteurs Busted for Spiking Tires of LA ICE Vehicles. But Wait, What About Those Bags? Victoria Taft
Firefighters Want Austin Chief Fired for Refusing Deployment to Texas Flood Kevin Downey Jr.
Did Joe Biden’s Doctor Just Confirm a Cover-Up of His Health? Matt Margolis
Schumer’s Tantrum: One Purple Crayon Away from a Shutdown David Manney
Labor Unions Kill Jobs John Stossel

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

What Real Science Is Saying About the Texas Floods
Let's Talk About ​Trump's...Er...Obama's ICE Raids
Adventures in The Patriarchy™ Vol. XXI: ‘Micro-Feminisms’
Advertisement