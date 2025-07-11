ICE Finds Child Laborers at California Pot Farm; Newsom Protests Raid

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided a California marijuana farm, they reportedly found nearly a dozen child workers being exploited illegally there. But the Democratic California governor shamelessly accused ICE of unjustly harassing children.

Advertisement

In the latest example of what makes Democrats despicable, we remind you of the mass child labor and sex trafficking fueled by the Biden-Harris border crisis, with the complicity of Democrat governors. With over 320,000 children gone missing just during the Biden years, and Democrats determined to overlook exploitation of those children, it is no surprise to find that Gavin Newsom’s California would have illegal alien kids working on a pot farm or that Newsom is fighting to keep the exploited kids there.

Gov. Newsom shared a video clip ostensibly of the ICE raid on X, sobbing, “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.” What Gov. Hairdo neglected to mention is that the children were reportedly there because they were serving as underage workers. Newsom is literally trying to demonize federal officers for uncovering what appears to be a child trafficking operation. The Department of Homeland Security responded, “Why are there children working at a marijuana facility, Gavin?”

Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.



Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

After all, there is nothing a true Democrat enjoys more than victimizing children, whether it is through abortion, transgender “treatments,” sexual grooming in schools, or labor or sex trafficking.

Related: ICE Arrests Terrorist From 100 Most Wanted List

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott countered in a reply to Newsom, “Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility — all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California.” It is interesting that Newsom whined about agents allegedly arresting the children’s mothers when the majority of the children apparently don’t have mothers, at least not there at the pot farm with them. Newscum is such a shameless liar.

In 2023, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief of staff Jon Feere argued that the Biden administration was “responsible for launching the largest explosion of illegal child labor in American history through lawless immigration policies.” The administration greatly reduced ICE worksite operations and gutted child exploitation investigations.

Advertisement

Recommended: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Warns That Muslims Will Make Europe ‘Rubble’

In May, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan highlighted the sexual exploitation of migrant kids. “We’re showing up to parking lots, vacant homes. but we're not going to give up till everyone of these kids are found. So we just found one [kid] two days ago, an example, a 14-year-old little girl living with two adult males who trafficked her, and we found she’s pregnant from trafficking, being forced into prostitution, 14 years old,” he said.

Democrats don’t care about children or families. They just want to keep exploiting children for their own political and financial ends while preserving a thin veneer of fake compassion.

Help us continue to report on Democrats’ child exploitation. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.