ICE Arrests Terrorist From 100 Most Wanted List

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has caught a five-time murderer from El Salvador’s “Top 100 Most Wanted” list.

The murderer’s name has not yet been released, but the July 9 ICE press release stated that he entered the United States illegally and is wanted back in his home country of El Salvador for “aggravated homicide of five victims; attempted aggravated homicide; deprivation of liberty; and terrorist organization affiliation.” These are the kind of extreme criminals who were allowed to enter America and receive taxpayer-funded freebies under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The unnamed criminal was living with another illegal alien who was also arrested, ICE noted. The two illegal aliens posed a threat to Americans in the Omaha area, federal officials emphasized.

The ICE press release added more details about the host:

His associate, Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, 30, is a criminal alien, known MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist also wanted in El Salvador. Escobar Ochoa is accused of giving orders to fellow gang members to commit a variety of crimes, including multiple homicides, extortion, imprisonment and drug trafficking.

Yet Democrats are willing and even eager to attack ICE agents and to riot in support of terrorists like Ochoa and his murdering pal. All at the expense of American citizens, of course.

“When ICE agents move in to make an arrest, it is extremely important that the public not interfere,” ICE acting Director Todd M. Lyons stated. “The misinformation, and sometimes blatant lies, being spread around the country could result in someone stepping into a federal operation and suddenly finding themselves face-to-face with a killer who has nothing to lose.”

Lyons added, “Our ICE officers and agents are protecting your neighborhoods, even when you don’t know the threat is there, so either support them or get out of the way.” And hopefully, we’ll see more arrests of rioters and doxxers.

A website run by a former NYU professor called ICE Spy allows people to submit images of ICE officers so radical leftist activists can identify them, even as attacks on officers have reportedly risen 700%. “Concerned you may know an ICE employee?” the website asks. “Use this helpful app to check. Just point your camera and press the photo button. We'll check against hundreds of ICE employee photos from LinkedIn and show you the closest match.” The website brags about having already downloaded hundreds of ICE agent images from LinkedIn. A federal investigation into the website is definitely warranted.

Referring to the new arrests, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Mark Zito said, “These illegal aliens didn’t just sneak into our country; they brought with them a legacy of violence, terror and death. They thought they could hide in America’s heartland, but they were sadly mistaken. Not on our watch.”

The remaining question is: Just how many terrorists and murderers are still loose and living free in American cities?

