Legal Immigrants Say No Amnesty for Illegals

As Donald Trump ponders a compromise on amnesty to allow some agricultural workers to stay and steal Americans’ jobs, even while saying he wants “no amnesty,” legal immigrants are urging the government to stay strong and say NO amnesty at all for foreign lawbreakers who don’t respect our laws, and therefore don’t respect our country.

As Charlie Kirk announced that there is a massive pressure campaign on Trump to compromise on amnesty, which would betray one of his core campaign promises and undermine one of the main reasons he was elected, many Americans are concerned that the president could agree to a deportation exception as he has indicated interest in doing before. Among those concerned Americans are legal immigrants who spent years going through the process to come to America, only to find that criminals and ne’er-do-wells from other countries walk right across the border and sometimes receive more benefits than citizens ever will.

Lily Tang Williams, a Republican New Hampshire congressional candidate who was born in China, posted on July 8, “My brother waited 13 y[ears] to come here with my sponsorship after background check, health screening, in person interviews & paying the fees. He has worked nonstop to support his family. If we need workers, let legal immigrants come in quicker & work. No amnesty! No free handouts!”

In an apparently contradictory statement, Trump said recently, “We got to give the farmers the people they need, but we’re not talking amnesty.” Of course what Trump doesn’t seem to be aware of, and what corrupt business and farm owners don’t want him to know, is that many businesses, farms, hotels, and construction companies deliberately hire illegal aliens rather than Americans willing to take the jobs, because it is cheaper and illegals will put up with worse working conditions.

This comes at a time when blue-collar American male unemployment has previously been increasing. And many legal immigrants, people who put in years of effort to come to the United States and be part of the American dream, are as opposed to amnesty as lifelong American citizens are.

Mexican immigrants saved The US Flag from an anti-America protester. Most legal immigrants I know love this country more than many people who were born here.



“I’m Mexican, my family are immigrants, you’re not burning that flag!” pic.twitter.com/hNLPYd9kwp — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) June 14, 2025

Attorney and commentator Mehek Cooke had an Independence Day message about immigration: “I was born in India, but made in America. This Independence Day, remember: freedom isn’t free—and neither is citizenship. Both are earned. To every legal immigrant who followed the law: you’re not a footnote. You’re the backbone.”

ACT for America founder and legal immigrant from Lebanon, Brigitte Gabriel, was emphatic, “So no to mass amnesty and yes to mass deportations!”

When a Nebraska meat-packing plant was raided by ICE last month, the waiting room was immediately swarming with Americans eager to take the jobs opened up by the arrests of illegal aliens. There are more American construction and food workers than immigrant construction and food workers in America. These are all important facts that the media leaves out of their coverage.

Just as Americans are very disappointed by the Epstein nonsense — which undermines another campaign promise and makes no sense in light of previously released evidence and Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20 year sentence for conspiring with Epstein to traffic and exploit minors — Americans, whether born here or naturalized, are even more opposed to amnesty on any scale.

Even CNN had to admit last month that the polling data they had showed a massive 40-point swing among legal immigrants, who now support Trump‘s deportation plan. Whenever Democrats scream about us being a nation of immigrants, they always seem to forget the millions of legal immigrants. But of course, they don’t really want Immigrants who love this country and want to respect its laws. Trump, however, should listen to the legal immigrants and not make any compromises on amnesty.

