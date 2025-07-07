Charlie Kirk Suggests Influence Campaign to Push Trump Toward Amnesty

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk just made a huge accusation that a major influence campaign is going on in D.C. to convince Donald Trump to betray his voters and grant millions of illegal aliens amnesty.

On his Salem News show Monday, Kirk said, “You would think that, hey, we get $175 billion for ICE, we're gonna get mass deportations. We're gonna be able to have now the largest deportation effort ever. Yes, in theory, but in practice, there's something else afoot.”

Now that the Trump tax cuts are secured and the massive pork of the big spending bill is through, the RINOs in business and government are reportedly trying to convince Trump that he has to back down on deportations to please voters. Neither Kirk nor anyone else has named sources.

Kirk explained, “Literally the day before President Donald Trump was signing the big, beautiful bill, I got a couple phone calls from people that you would call members of the ruling class, a lot of money and a lot of connections. They said, ‘Charlie, isn't this amazing? We passed the Big, Beautiful Bill.’ I said, ‘Oh, yes, sir.’ And they said, ‘Now, we need mass amnesty.’”

🚨WOAH: @charliekirk11 drops a BOMB that an influence campaign from the DC swamp is underway to convince President Trump to push for AMNESTY!



Right when ICE and Border Patrol FINALLY have the resources they need for mass deportations, dark forces are pushing to throw it all… pic.twitter.com/miIQin7l4m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2025

Like Kirk, your response is probably, “What?” After all, Trump won a landslide election victory last year, primarily based on his economic and border crackdown promises. One of the two biggest reasons voters put Trump in office was to enact mass deportations. In fact, this ties into the economic crisis, too, since a good number of Joe Biden’s “job gains” went to “migrants” while blue-collar American men saw rising unemployment.

Kirk, stunned by the above amnesty comments, told the individuals, “‘We haven't even signed the bill yet.’ They said, ‘Yeah, you know, these deportations, we're gonna lose the midterms because of the deportations. The people on the right, they'll understand, and we need to come to the middle, and we need to legalize the 25 million people here in this country.’ I was speechless.”

Again, the unnamed backstabbers’ assertion is false. Not only did voters' hopes for mass deportations propel Trump to victory, but a majority of Americans (including potentially a majority of Hispanics) still support mass deportations of all illegal aliens. But that fact aside, Kirk is absolutely right to note that Trump is likely hearing a lot of bad advice from D.C. politicians and bureaucrats on this topic. It’s probably why he’s back to considering amnesty for some illegal alien workers, even though his last suggestion to that effect was immediately met by widespread and furious voter backlash.

Kirk was feeling optimistic that, after the spending bill passed, “mass deportations uninterrupted from an asymmetrical attack” would occur. Now he’s less sanguine.

“So, we have somewhere between 20 to 50 million illegal aliens in this country. We don't actually know the numbers,” Kirk added. “These are all guesstimates. These are all just approximations. And there is a movement afoot, as I am doing this broadcast, and this is bigger than anything with Epstein.” This refers to the Justice Department’s sudden about-face on the Epstein files, claiming after weeks of assuring Americans that vast evidence about Epstein’s clients and criminal activity existed, that there was no client list after all, a claim that FBI whistleblowers are emphatically contradicting.

Kirk said the campaign “is happening right now in Washington, D.C. And I can say this from firsthand experience that people are pushing President Trump for amnesty. They are pushing him for mass legalization of illegals. Now, President Donald Trump, of course, would never push for amnesty, but President Donald Trump said something at a rally on July 3, and my phone lit up like you wouldn't imagine.” This was Trump’s suggestion that Congress could work on amnesty legislation with his potential approval.

According to Kirk:

President Donald Trump was talking about potentially doing a bipartisan compromise deal for illegals that have stolen Social Security numbers, that are illegally domiciling themselves here in the country, that are all felons. Every single one of them are felons. They're just not yet indicted felons, but if they're here illegally, you're a felon. It's against federal law. We've gone through all the different federal laws that you break by being here. And this is President Donald Trump speaking at the Iowa rally, saying that we might need to do some form, he didn't use the word amnesty, but some form of soft amnesty. And I could tell you now through other reporting that I've been able to do and phone calls, there is a major push right now to do a bipartisan amnesty deal, a major push.

The whispers in Trump’s ear are, “Hey, you got the money for ICE. Now, we need to move to the middle on immigration.”

Kirk then played a Trump clip, where the president said, “People have worked for a farm, on a farm for 14, 15 years, and they get thrown out pretty viciously, and we can't do it. We gotta work with the farmers and, and people that have hotels and leisure properties, too. We're gonna work with them and we're gonna work very strong and smart, and we're gonna put you in charge. We're gonna make you responsible. And I think that that's gonna make a lot of people happy.”

You know who won’t be happy? The American workers who need those jobs. For years now, farms, hotels, restaurants, and businesses have deliberately hired illegals rather than Americans because it’s cheaper. Meanwhile, Americans who want the jobs are left in the cold. That’s why an ICE raid at a Nebraska meat-packing plant last month brought an immediate influx of Americans eagerly applying for the newly opened jobs. The issue is most certainly not that Americans won’t take the jobs, but rather that the jobs are only offered to illegals or that the illegals will work for less money.

But those are facts the corrupt D.C. politicians and mega corporation owners don’t want Trump to understand. They want cheap labor at the cost of American workers, and they will lie shamelessly to accomplish it.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

