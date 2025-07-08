Trump’s Criticism of ‘Idiot’ Woke General Is a Reminder of How Far We’ve Come

We aren’t even six months into President Donald Trump’s second term, and so much has changed. The president himself gave us a bracing reminded of that on Tuesday, when he upbraided the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the woke leftist Gen. Mark Milley, for leaving behind billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware as the U.S. ignominiously cut and run from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Advertisement

Trump recalled: “But with all that equipment that they left, they should have taken every ounce of it. I said, ‘Every screw, every bolt, every nail you take out of there.’ And Milley said, I remember one time, ‘Sir, we’re better off leaving the equipment.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Well, it’s cheaper.” Trump found that response appalling, and that’s only because it was.

“That’s when I knew he was an idiot,” Trump continued. “Didn’t take long to figure that one out. But they left all that equipment. But they left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment, in my opinion, in the history of our country. Not that we got out. We should have not been there, but that we got out the way we got out with great embarrassment and death.”

Indeed. And it was all done on purpose. Milley testified last year that “the outcome in Afghanistan was the result of many decisions from many years of war. Like any complex phenomena, there was no single causal factor that determined the outcome.” Uh huh. In light of dissembling statement, it’s useful to remember what the top military brass were doing when they should have been preparing for a safe and successful withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In June 2021, Milley was asked at a congressional hearing about the Biden regime’s effort to saddle U.S. military personnel with mandatory readings and briefings on the topic of Critical Race Theory. Milley bristled at the question and answered: “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist.”

Sure. But was Milley studying these Marxist doctrines to oppose them… or impose them? Had Milley and his colleagues spent all the time they wasted on studying Critical Race Theory on instead studying the Islamic doctrines of the enemies it was supposed to be fighting in Afghanistan and around the globe, perhaps we would have avoided many of the mistakes which led to the Aug. 2021 debacle.

At that hearing, Milley continued defensively: “So what is wrong with understanding — having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers of being, quote, ‘woke’ or something else, because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

Milley claimed that he was studying the causes of the bogus Jan. 6 alleged “insurrection,” uncritically accepting the highly tendentious assumption that the Capitol incident, and support for Trump in general, was rooted in “white supremacism”: “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it. So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

Advertisement

Related: Despite Being Fired by Trump, Many Deep State Subversives Are Still on the Job

Milley was not interested in studying the actual words and views of the groups and persons who took part in that event, but rather in imposing a leftist pseudo-social science approach as the only lens through which the incident might be understood. Milley and the rest of the woke military brass could have spent less time studying Critical Race Theory and imposing it on the troops as a way of weeding out Trump supporters from the ranks, and more time doing their actual jobs. Had they done so, they might have avoided numerous mistakes. But that was left to their successors.

“You know that our military now,” Trump announced happily on Independence Day, “is the most sought-after job there has ever been, being — serving in our military. One year ago, people didn’t want to join our military. They didn’t want to join our police, our firefighters. They didn’t want to join anything having to do with our country. And now, as you probably know, the enlistment is at an all-time record. We’re packed. We’re full. And I just think that’s so important because that was so sad. One year ago, when I heard those statistics, we had a different president, but nobody wanted to join. And now, we’re at a record.”

Advertisement

Nobody wanted to join because the military was being run by the likes of Milley. Patriots can only hope they will not return.

The establishment media makes leftist hacks such as Milley into heroes, standing up against the "fascist" Trump. PJ Media gives you an alternative: the truth. Become a PJ Media VIP with the promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get all the articles, all the podcasts, all the facts, free of leftist spin.