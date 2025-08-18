DHS: The Busted ICE-Doxxing TikTok Influencer Is a Criminal Illegal Alien

The curvy Colombian TikTok influencer who specializes in wearing skimpy clothes while doxxing ICE agents and locations was arrested in Los Angeles, as PJ Media readers know. What we didn’t know at the time, however, is that Tatiana Martinez isn’t just in the U.S. illegally; she has been breaking the law since she entered the country during Joe Biden’s open borders invasion.

I reported over the weekend in the story "ICE Doxxer Is Busted While Livestreaming ... and Suddenly a Tow Truck Shows Up" that Tatiana is a veritable modern-day Tokyo Rose, the Japanese spy who, during World War II, broadcast anti-American propaganda to U.S. soldiers..

TikTok Tatiana was dragged from her Tesla, which was parked in her apartment's parking garage, by federal agents on Friday. As she resisted arrest, her long brown wig flew from her head.

On Monday, the DHS confirmed she was illegally in the U.S. and posted a message to X claiming that TikTok Tatiana, Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, is a "CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Colombia who was convicted for driving under the influence in Los Angeles."

"Martinez entered the country in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden administration," after her conviction, apparently, according to the message.

Why is L.A. supporting illegal alien convicted of DUI?

Leidy Tatiana Mafla-Martinez is a CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Colombia who was convicted for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. Martinez entered the country in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden administration.



DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told PJ Media, "During her arrest, Martinez claimed to experience shortness of breath. She was given proper medical treatment and will be held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

y the time TikTok Tatiana is officially booted from the United States, we assume she’ll have caught her breath, perhaps collected her lingerie, and had her Tesla prepared for public auction by the feds.

I reported earlier:



Martinez's TikTok livestream was interrupted by ICE agents as she spoke to her nearly 40,000 followers on Friday. Tatiana Martinez’s last video before ICE took her into custody in downtown Los Angeles.



She grew her TikTok to 30k and would often share videos telling protestors and rioters where ICE agents would be. They pulled her from the Tesla she is in this video. pic.twitter.com/X7zQmBKvAk — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) August 16, 2025 Her account is full of reports broadcasting the locations of ICE and police actions.

McLaughlin also responded to PJ Media's question about the story within this story: the ICE vehicle being towed away as agents arrested TikTok Tatiana. They're investigating this episode and will prosecute the driver who "unlawfully towed" the ICE vehicle. I'll be updating this part of the story.

Is this what you voted for? Put your thoughts in the comments section. We always love hearing from you.

TikTok Tatiana isn't simply a story of one woman's efforts to get ICE officers injured or worse, it's a story of fighting for the integrity of our country and its borders.

