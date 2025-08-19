The Morning Briefing: Mail-In Ballot Fraud Fest Is Headed for the Executive Order Guillotine

Top O' the Briefing

I would like to begin by thanking Sarah for doing an amazing job in her first crack at pinch-hitting for me here at the Briefing. It's always a comfort to know everything is in good hands if I take a night off. My mom had a great birthday and Sarah enabled me to spend some quality time with the Michigan family. Good times all around.

I've met very few people who despise vote-by-mail more than I do. Sure, it's been all the rage on the conservative side of the aisle since 2020, but I've been railing against it since long before that. As far as I am concerned, the only people who should be allowed to vote via the mail are those in the military, Americans who are working in other countries, and those with serious health situations that prevent them from getting to a polling place. I suppose I should throw in college students who are studying far from home in there too.

Everyone else can get off their butts and go vote in a process that isn't one big opportunity for fraud. I don't like early voting either. I've heard all of the reasons for it for years and, quite frankly, they're all garbage. I've spent most of my adult life traveling for work and I have managed to make it home for every federal election, most municipal elections, and I think all but one presidential primary election. A little forethought and the ability to use a calendar are all one needs.

President Trump is ready to tackle the issue and you can be sure that the lefties' heads are going to go full "Scanners" when he does. This is from Matt:

President Donald Trump has been warning for years that mail-in ballots and voting machines are riddled with vulnerabilities that invite fraud and undermine trust in elections. We’ve discussed these vulnerabilities here at PJ Media extensively, and now Trump is taking action on them. On Monday morning, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he will issue an executive order to put an end to mail-in ballots before the 2026 midterms and restore “honesty and integrity” to America’s elections. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump announced, “I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES.” He argued that such machines cost “Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”

I need some smelling salts.

We know that he is serious about this issue. Later yesterday, during his summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said, "We're going to end mail-in voting, it's the only way Democrats can get elected!" My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about that here. The only thing left to do know is start an office pool to pick which activist judge is going to tilt at windmills and try to stop Trump.

The COVID-inspired vote-by-mail rules are still around, even though they weren't supposed to be. They're intended to permanently turn our elections into Third World jokes that are gushing fountains of fraud possibilities. Naturally, the Democrats love them. These days, if it's good for the Democrats, it's bad for America.

I have written thousands and thousands of words about my loathing of vote-by-mail. The Democrats are forever trying to remove transparency from our elections, and we all know why. Vote-by-mail gives them an excuse to drag out the counting process, which almost never works out in the Republicans' favor. GOP candidates win on Election Night, or the wee hours of the next morning. They have to win convincingly like Trump did last year, or the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine gets fired up in the middle of the night and Dem ballots begin appearing out of the ether.

This is huge. Half of the country has been experiencing the depths of despair over the loss of the integrity of our elections for too long know. The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media will be crying about an "attack" on voter rights, but they're so far into "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" territory now that no one outside of their commie drum circle is listening.

Yes, I voted for this. In person. On Election Day.

